TUPELO - The Mississippi State Board of Education unanimously approved Tupelo Public School District's District of Innovation application on Thursday morning.
The distinction, which was also awarded to Rankin County, allows TPSD to support college and career readiness from Pre-K through 12th grade in new, innovative ways.
“It feels like a huge win for our community," Innovation Program Facilitator Stewart McMillan said.
She said the process, which began in September 2018 with input meetings, has been a community-driven and led process.
Legislation passed in 2015 allows districts to apply for District of Innovation status, enabling those granted to request exemptions from certain state regulations to improve student achievement.
Tupelo's application allows three process standards waivers for TPSD.
The first waiver will allow for someone like a retired teacher or business leader without an active teaching license to teach a college and career readiness course that all students, beginning with this year’s sophomores, will be required to complete.
The second waiver is related to Project Lead The Way, which is a program allowing students to pursue engineering, biomedical science and computer science tracks beginning at a sixth grade level. At the middle school level, courses will last for one semester and at the high school level, they will last for a year.
The third waiver will expand the course options for students in the Middle College Program who take dual-credit classes that count towards graduation and an associate degree.
Originally, a fourth waiver requesting that participants in Project SEARCH, a collaboration with the North Mississippi Medical Center, be counted in the yearly graduation rate was included in Tupelo's application but MDE asked the district to remove it.
TPSD plans to work with MDE to determine next steps related to the department's initial request that the Project SEARCH waiver be removed now that the District of Innovation application is approved, McMillan said.
During the 2019-20 academic year, TPSD successfully launched innovative programs like Project Lead The Way, the Middle College (a joint partnership with Itawamba Community College), Project SEARCH and the Mississippi Department of Rehabilitation Services.
“Our District of Innovation process at its core focused on identifying the greatest needs of our community and finding innovative ways to meet these needs,” McMillan said. “It is validating to receive this status from the State Board of Education, and I look forward to the community and district staff continually committing to our focus on making sure all students are college and career ready.”
The 18-month application process was fueled outside the classroom with 14 community meetings seeking input and needs assessments from nearly 900 people.
TPSD superintendent Dr. Rob Picou thanked the community, educators and McMillan for their support throughout the application process.
“We are looking forward to working with our partners at the Mississippi Department of Education to design exciting and innovative learning opportunities for all students," Picou said. "The designation as a District of Innovation is a perfect example of the Tupelo Spirit and the One Single Heartbeat. People came together, focused their attention on what is possible, and (Tupelo) is now ready to achieve uncommon results.”
TPSD is one of only 10 districts in Mississippi with the designation, including Baldwyn, Booneville, Corinth, Hinds, Grenada, Gulfport, Hinds, Oxford, Rankin and Vicksburg-Warren.