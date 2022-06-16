In this file photo from August 2021, NaKeysha Shannon, a teacher at Parkway Elementary School, helps second grader Caysei Vigres locate his class as he arrives for the first day of school in Tupelo. School district officials have approved the creation of a new code of conduct which dictates how district employees behave while at school.
TUPELO • The Tupelo Public School District Board of Trustees has approved the creation of a revised set of guidelines for how its employees carry and present themselves during the school day.
The board unanimously approved a proposed revision to the employee code of conduct during its Tuesday afternoon meeting at Church Street Elementary. School district employees will now formally agree to adhere to a clearly defined set of expected behaviors at the time they're hired.
Although still in the process of being written, the foundation of the code of conduct will be a set of behavior and conduct expectations that articulate the district's standards for current and future employees.
Superintendent Rob Picou is collaborating with district administrators to design and develop this set of expectations.
"We're coming out of the pandemic and now, starting this new year fresh; we're going to refocus and rebuild from the foundation," Picou said.
Although TPSD had an employee code of conduct in the past, Picou said its enforcement has fallen out of practice.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
"We want to hold ourselves to the highest level, accountable to our stakeholders," Picou said. "We want to be able to say to the community that we are committed to integrity at all levels."
The superintendent called the upcoming school year a time for rebuilding.
"It's time to recommit to what we know is effective, what we know is required of a high-functioning school district," Picou said, adding that district officials believe that process begins with improving classroom management and school-wide expectations.
According to the superintendent, a commitment to professionalism as educators is part of that equation.
"We have a lot of very committed folks," Picou said. "But we want to make sure our community knows that we are highly committed to integrity — academic integrity, safety integrity and professionalism."
"We are excited to adopt this Code of Conduct for all of our personnel who work with the children in the Tupelo community," said Paul Mize III, President of the TPSD Board of Trustees. "This clearly defined code of conduct is a visible sign that the Tupelo Public School District acknowledges the trust our community has placed with educators as they mold and engage the character and moral growth of students."