TUPELO • Students and teachers at Tupelo schools will be required to wear masks while indoors when school starts later this week.
During a special called meeting, Monday afternoon, the Tupelo Public School District Board of Trustees approved a mask mandate for the start of the 2021-22 school year. Tupelo schools resume classes on Thursday.
The decision came after a presentation by Dr. Mindy Prewitt, an infectious disease specialist with North Mississippi Medical Center. Prewitt recommended the board “require appropriate wearing of masks in schools of vaccinated and unvaccinated children and staff.”
Prewitt cited three reasons for encouraging that mask policy: the delta variant is the most contagious to date; research shows that even vaccinated individuals can spread the delta variant; and mask wearing and social distancing, supported by hand hygiene, can stop the spread of the virus.
“(People are) getting sicker quicker,” Prewitt said. “And the severity is, in some cases, worse.”
Prewitt talked about what health experts are seeing in regards to children in Mississippi who contract COVID-19. As of July 30, there were 14 children in hospitals with COVID, and two were in an ICU. She also warned of the dangers of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C), which is a post-infectious syndrome that can only be prevented by avoiding getting infected with COVID.
An extra benefit of masking in schools is protection from the spread of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), which is also spreading rapidly throughout the state, Prewitt said.
Following the presentation, board members asked Prewitt questions for around 30 minutes. These ranged from vaccine and mask efficacy and how long a mandate might need to last.
“If the school district puts masks on, but every business is not requiring it, restaurants are open without masks, in factories they’re not wearing masks, are we making any kind of dent in stopping the spread of this or what are we accomplishing there?” Board President Joe Babb asked.
Prewitt responded that wearing masks will cut down on transmission in schools, ultimately making children safer than they would be.
“Ideally, you would see that all over the community, but what we’re trying to do is keep the kids and the teachers safe in our district,” Prewitt said. “You can’t control a lot of what’s going on elsewhere.”
Tupelo Schools had only one confirmed in-school transmission of COVID last year, when an executive order from Gov. Tate Reeves required students and faculty to wear masks for the entire school year.
At one point, board member Sherry Davis asked Superintendent Dr. Rob Picou how many substitute teachers are available to cover for teachers who have to quarantine.
Picou said there currently are 16 substitute teachers signed on, compared to 60 last year.
Following the meeting, Melanie Riley, a personal trainer who said she works with Tupelo students and member of the group Parents for Mask Choice, said she questioned the board’s choice to require masks for all students.
“Why are you using this blanket policy so restrictively that you aren’t considering those who’ve had an recovered from COVID, those who have mental or emotional disorders who would prefer not to?” she said “Why are you not extending a waiver to those parents who know their children the best to make the best choices for them to learn the best that they can?”
Riley attempted to ask this question of the board and Prewitt, but was denied the opportunity to speak during the meeting.
Following the question period, Davis was the first to make a motion to require masks. She motioned to require that only students under 12 years of age – the age group that is not currently eligible for vaccination – to wear masks, along with those children’s teachers. That motion ultimately died for lack of a second by another board member.
Picou recommended the board require all students and staff wear masks while indoors, which the board adopted unanimously.
Students will not have to wear a mask at recess or in other outdoor settings.
The board has yet to determine how long masks will be required. Members will look to establish criteria for relaxing or ending the mask mandate at the board’s next regular meeting on Tuesday, Aug.10.
The Oxford School District passed a similar mask mandate last week after having originally opted to allow students and staff to choose. Oxford’s mandate will last until Aug. 20 unless the board extends it.
Last week in Tupelo, the district postponed all upcoming open house events and canceled freshman orientation because of COVID-19 cases and outbreaks among students and staff prior to the start of the school year.
Roughly 150 members of the Tupelo High School band are under quarantine after five students tested positive for COVID-19 during band camp. Approximately 25 students were vaccinated, which exempts them from quarantining. There was also one COVID case confirmed within the girl’s softball team that quarantined around 40 students.
There have been several positive cases among teachers as well: two at Joyner Elementary, one at Lawndale Elementary and one at Tupelo Middle School.
Following the meeting, Picou told the Daily Journal his recommendation to require masks resulted from changing factors since the last board meeting on July 27, where members had voted to approve a reopening blueprint that allowed students and staff to choose whether they wore a mask.
He cited U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Mississippi State Department of Health guidance suggesting that all students, staff and visitors on K-12 school campuses wear masks, along with the recent cases seen among students and teachers before school started.
Babb said after the meeting that he wants parents to understand that the board’s policy will result in fewer quarantines. For example, when a student with COVID is in close contact with another student and they’re both masked, only the sick child will have to quarantine.
Requiring masks to start the 2021-22 school year is not something Babb ever expected his board would have to do.
When he attended Tupelo’s Class of 2021 graduation ceremony in May, he thought it would be the last time he wore a mask. The need to put them on again is disheartening he said, but “we can absolutely do it.”
“These kids are very resilient,” Babb said. “They will be fine. And we will make it optional as quickly as we can.”