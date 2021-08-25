More than 100 Tupelo High School Band members will be allowed to return to school without quarantining after the Tupelo Public School District shifted its policy Wednesday to define an "outbreak" as 10% of a group larger than 40 people.
Band members who were told Tuesday to quarantine are now allowed to return to school unless they are showing COVID-19 symptoms.
The policy differs from the Mississippi State Department of Health's definition of an outbreak in a K-12 school setting, which is "three or more individuals diagnosed with COVID-19 in the same group within a 14-day period."
Tupelo's new policy was instituted Wednesday after the district realized that the band would perpetually be in quarantine without a policy change, considering they have 184 members.
Quarantining a group based on three positive cases, whether it’s a group of 10 or 200 people, just didn't make sense, Gregg Ellis, TPSD Director of Marketing & Communications, said.
Ellis added that the Mississippi Department of Education doesn't have policies on issues like outbreaks, and instead leaves it up to each district.
The updated policy is "a more reasonable to way to manage a large group such as the band or a larger classroom," Ellis said.
Tupelo Schools consulted with other districts, like the Booneville School District, in making the policy change.
Booneville Superintendent Todd English said his district uses similar protocol.
"The reason we do is it does not make sense that two members of a five-person golf team (40%) does not shut down the group, but three positives out of 100 band members (3%) can shut that group down," English said.
There are additional trigger mechanisms in place for Booneville Schools, like having a certain number of positive cases in a 48-hour period, which can force any group to shut down, English said.
"Each situation is unique. There’s not a 'one size fits all' protocol," English said. "We examine each case separately and quarantine the appropriate individuals based on the circumstances derived from contact tracing."
Tupelo's policy change came one day after the high school band announced that four of its 184 members had tested positive for the virus, which would result in 118 members (64%) being quarantined through at least Aug. 31, but potentially up to Sept. 3.
It was determined at the time that 53 members would not have to quarantine due to being fully vaccinated or having had COVID-19 in the past 90 days. An additional nine were already quarantined due to exposure before Tuesday.
Prior to this weeks quarantine, the high school previously quarantined band members at the end of their summer band camp on July 30. The quarantine lasted through the first week of school.