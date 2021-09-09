Tupelo Elementary Schools Dismissal Times

New dismissal times for Tupelo's elementary schools.

TUPELO • The Tupelo Public School District announced Thursday that it will implement earlier dismissal times for elementary schools beginning Monday, Sept. 27.

Dismissal times will be staggered for the Early Childhood Education Center (ECEC), kindergarten through second grade schools and third through fifth grade schools.

The change came about as a way to ease the burden for parents who may have students at multiple schools in the district, according to Gregg Ellis, TPSD's Director of Marketing & Communications.

Here's when the final bell will ring at each school:

  • ECEC - 2:25 p.m.
  • Carver, Joyner, Parkway and Thomas Street - 2:35 p.m.
  • Lawhon, Lawndale, Pierce Street and Rankin - 2:50 p.m.

Arrival times will remain the same, and there will be no dismissal changes at Milam Elementary School, Tupelo Middle School and Tupelo High School.

The altered dismissal times will be in effect for the remainder of the 2021-22 school year.

blake.alsup@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus