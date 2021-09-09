Tupelo Schools announces earlier dismissal times for elementary schools starting Sept. 27 By BLAKE ALSUP Daily Journal Blake Alsup Reporter Author twitter Author email Sep 9, 2021 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email New dismissal times for Tupelo's elementary schools. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TUPELO • The Tupelo Public School District announced Thursday that it will implement earlier dismissal times for elementary schools beginning Monday, Sept. 27.Dismissal times will be staggered for the Early Childhood Education Center (ECEC), kindergarten through second grade schools and third through fifth grade schools.The change came about as a way to ease the burden for parents who may have students at multiple schools in the district, according to Gregg Ellis, TPSD's Director of Marketing & Communications.Here's when the final bell will ring at each school:ECEC - 2:25 p.m.Carver, Joyner, Parkway and Thomas Street - 2:35 p.m.Lawhon, Lawndale, Pierce Street and Rankin - 2:50 p.m.Arrival times will remain the same, and there will be no dismissal changes at Milam Elementary School, Tupelo Middle School and Tupelo High School.The altered dismissal times will be in effect for the remainder of the 2021-22 school year. blake.alsup@djournal.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Tupelo Public School District Tupelo Schools Tupelo Elementary Schools Dismissal Times Dismissal Elementary School School Early Childhood Education Center Milam Elementary School Tupelo Middle School Tupelo High School Blake Alsup Reporter Blake covers education for the Daily Journal. Author twitter Author email Follow Blake Alsup Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus National News Venus Williams steps up to spotlight mental health Watch Mark Zuckerberg announce new Facebook and Ray-Ban smart glasses As Biden’s poll numbers drop, lawmakers call for hearing on Afghanistan withdrawal 'We had a great life': Soccer player remembers life before the Taliban Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists