TUPELO • The Tupelo Public School District Board of Trustees has approved a $1,000 raise for its administrators and teachers, along with a $500 raise for assistant teachers, for the 2021-22 school year.
The board voted in favor of the pay boost — which will be in addition to the $1,000 raise approved by the Legislature in March — during their regular school board meeting Tuesday.
With the pay increase in place, first-year teachers at Tupelo will now make $41,400. That's more than $4,000 higher than the state's base pay for first-year teachers, which is $37,000.
Superintendent Dr. Rob Picou said the raises are in recognition of the hard work district employees have done during the pandemic and the dedication shown to students.