TUPELO • Although the school year just ended, the kids at Pierce Street Elementary School on Monday morning seemed thrilled to be there.
The school was abuzz with the sound of children laughing and playing during the opening day of Tupelo Public School District's Camp Opportunity, which returned this week after a two-year hiatus.
More than 60 campers were present, with nearly 330 campers set to attend one of the 30 camps offered at the school this month — a record number for Camp Opportunity.
This year's Camp Opportunity director, Dana Maharrey, said kids were excited to be back inside the classroom.
"I thought I was going to have to read but I'm building towers!," one camper excitedly told Maharrey.
Camp Opportunity includes more than two dozen educational camps designed to engage pre-kindergarten through middle school children physically, emotionally and mentally over the course of four weeks in the month of June.
At the Battle Builds camp with Rachel Britton, fifth grade math teacher at Lawndale Elementary School, campers will learn to build things and conduct exciting experiments.
They'll build boats out of tin foil and see if they float, make protective structures for eggs and drop them to see whose eggs are safe, bake s'mores in solar ovens and drop Mentos into different types of sodas to see which has the biggest reaction.
On Monday morning, children inflated balloons and connected them with tape to see who could create the tallest tower. Earlier that morning, they'd done the same with index cards.
"It helps them to become better problem solvers," Britton said. "I'm not giving them a lot of help with how to build it. They're having to problem solve and figure out what works best."
Down the hall at the Ready, Set, Build! camp, children constructed scenes from a folktale using Lego bricks.
Each day this week, their instructor, Shannon Carlisle, a gifted teacher at Lawhon Elementary School, has read a story or provided a theme from which the campers can recreate scenes. Monday's topic was Strega Nona, a classic children's book.
The campers constructed colorful scenes from the story using Lego bricks and photographed each scene with the Lego StoryVisualizer app on iPads.
They had the option to add captions and backgrounds before having their scenes printed by Carlisle in a comic strip format.
"This camp really works on spatial intelligence," Carlisle said. "Being able to visualize something in your head and then picking up the pieces of the Legos and putting them together to make a sequenced product."
Anna Beth Williams, media specialist at Lawhon Elementary School, is leading the Code-a-Bot camp where students build a Lego robot and use iPads to code it.
By the end of the week, campers' robots will be able to complete a variety of tasks on a challenge mat. Parents will join them Friday morning to see what their children have learned and accomplished.
"It's good practice for them, learning to build and problem solve, and then learning coding skills," Williams said.