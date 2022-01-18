TUPELO • The Tupelo Public School District has again changed its COVID-19 masking policy, deleting a section from its 2021-22 school year blueprint that would trigger a mask requirement for students when more than 5% of the district is quarantined.
With that policy deleted, it will now be up to Superintendent Dr. Rob Picou to decide when to require masks in schools.
Previous policy changes, along with Tuesday's change, are a result of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) and local medical experts being unable to identify a "measurable indicator" for when to require masks, according to Picou.
A lack of firm guidance has "has put superintendents and school boards all over the state in a very difficult conundrum," Picou said. He added that they want to do what's right for students and staff, but have been left to make decisions on their own.
"All that I have read in recent weeks about the omicron virus leads me to believe cloth masks cannot prevent omicron," Picou said. "Small particles get through cloth masks, even when worn properly."
The CDC recently updated guidance to say that "loosely woven cloth products provide the least protection" from COVID-19, while layered, finely-woven products offer better protection.
Well-fitting disposable surgical masks and KN95 masks offer even more protection, while NIOSH-approved respirators, like N95s, offer the highest level of protection.
Picou also cited evidence of "very little, if any, in-school transmission" of COVID-19 in Tupelo Schools as another reason for the change.
He said most cases appear to be a result of community spread and thanked parents for reporting student cases of COVID-19 and keeping those students at home while they're contagious, along with nurses for the job they do to help keep students safe.
On Sept. 15, 2021, TPSD officials approved a policy that based its masking requirements on whether Lee County's COVID-19 test positivity rate was below 10%.
Less than a month later, in October, the board changed its policy to base masking requirements on whether the district's quarantine rate was at 5% or higher.
When the quarantine rate was 5% or higher, spread would be considered "substantial" and masks would be required. That was until the omicron variant arrived.
Picou said omicron has proven to be so different and transmissible in comparison to previous variants that the district's most recent measurable indicator, the quarantine rate, is no longer viable.
He asked for recommendations from the board Tuesday for changing the policy.
Paul Mize III, Vice President of the TPSD Board of Trustees, recommended deleting the 5% threshold guideline for masking requirements. The board ultimately decided to leave future decisions on masking to the superintendent.
"What I've learned through this process, the evolution of this pandemic, it's changing so much it's so hard to put a measurable indicator on something today and feel comfortable about it applying to future variants of the virus," Mize said.
TPSD Board of Trustees President Joe Babb agreed, saying, "There's not a one-size-fits-all approach to this."
Picou told the board that the district's quarantine rate has been above 5% for several days now.
Though last week's COVID-19 case and quarantine data for Tupelo Schools has not yet been released, Picou said around 1,200 students were out last Thursday. That's more than 17% of the district's 7,000 students.
Many teachers were also absent because of contracting COVID-19, Picou said.
"It was just nonstop principals calling all day, Thursday," Picou said. "Saying, 'This one's out. That one's out. I'm hanging on by a thread.' That was what I was hearing all day long."
As a result, the district opted to close schools Friday and Tuesday, with students already off Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The goal was to provide a five-day pause for students and staff to get well.
"Our teachers have been doing phenomenal covering, giving up planning periods, giving up lunches in many cases," Picou said. "You can only push them so hard. People can only take so much, and then you have to take a break."
He's hopeful the pause was enough to help improve the situation as students return Wednesday.
"We've got three days this week," Picou said. "I'm hoping to push through this week."