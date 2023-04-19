Chance Stout, a technician at Kline Mechanical Systems in Fulton, wires up a bipolar ionizer to be installed in a heating and air conditioner unit in J Building at Tupelo High School on Monday morning.
Charles Laney, Tupelo Public School District executive director of operations, and Brandon Bishop, principal architect at JBHM, talk with Lee Greenhaw, a technician at Kline Mechanical Systems, about the bipolar ionizers installed in a heating and air conditioner unit on the roof of D Building at Tupelo High School on Monday morning.
Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL
A bipolar ionizer to be installed in a heating and air conditioner at Tupelo High School.
Chance Stout, a technician at Kline Mechanical Systems in Fulton, wires a bipolar ionizer to an electrical panel in a heating and air condition unit inside of J Building on Monday morning.
TUPELO — Bipolar ionizers have been installed to upgrade the air quality in classrooms across the Tupelo Public School District (TPSD).
Charles Laney, executive director of operations for TPSD, said the district had already been researching innovations in indoor air quality prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The project was delayed when the pandemic began in March 2020, but the need for improved air quality was more apparent than ever. Three years later, the bipolar ionization devices were installed as part of a larger HVAC improvement and air quality upgrade project totaling $1.64 million.
The project will be paid for with Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds and is should be wrapped up by the end of the summer, according to Brandon Bishop, principal architect with JBHM Architecture, which is assisting the school district with the project.
It includes 763 ionization devices across all campuses, four gas unit heaters at Tupelo Middle School, four energy recovery ventilators at Joyner Elementary, 25 new air-handling units (21 at Joyner, two at Pierce Street Elementary and two at Tupelo Middle) and 12 rooftop units at Joyner.
Bipolar ionization devices release positive and negative ions into the air. Those ions attract tiny particles like mold, viruses and bacteria, and neutralize them. The process also causes small particles to clump together so that the larger particles can be captured by air filters, resulting in cleaner air.
While there were no dire issues with the air quality, the district is always looking to improve in an effort to better protect students, Laney said. The bipolar ionization devices proved to be the "best and most efficient" technology available for improving indoor air quality in Tupelo schools.
