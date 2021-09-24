TUPELO • The Tupelo Public School District reported 56 positive COVID-19 cases among students during its eighth week, down from 58 reported the previous week.

There were eight cases among students in pre-K through second grade, 14 in third through fifth grade, 10 in sixth through eighth grade and 24 at the high school.

Tupelo Schools COVID-19 data Sept 24

A table showing the number of positive COVID-19 cases, close contacts and quarantines among students and teachers in the Tupelo Public School District through Sept. 24.

There were 112 total students considered close contacts to a positive case. A total of 168 students were quarantined during the eighth week, slightly lower than 171 quarantines the previous week.

About 2.4% of the district's 7,000 students were quarantined, the same as the previous week.

Masks have been required for all students and staff, regardless of vaccination status, since school started Aug. 4.

Tupelo and Lee County 2021 test scores above state average as Mississippi scores fall

According to the district, all positive cases have been self-reported and occurred outside of school.

The district also reported two positive cases among teachers – one in pre-K through second grade and one at the high school. Six teachers were quarantined.

Two members of the support staff tested positive for the virus, and two were quarantined.

blake.alsup@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus