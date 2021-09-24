Tupelo Schools report 56 student COVID-19 cases during eighth week By BLAKE ALSUP Daily Journal Blake Alsup Reporter Author twitter Author email Sep 24, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TUPELO • The Tupelo Public School District reported 56 positive COVID-19 cases among students during its eighth week, down from 58 reported the previous week.There were eight cases among students in pre-K through second grade, 14 in third through fifth grade, 10 in sixth through eighth grade and 24 at the high school. A table showing the number of positive COVID-19 cases, close contacts and quarantines among students and teachers in the Tupelo Public School District through Sept. 24. There were 112 total students considered close contacts to a positive case. A total of 168 students were quarantined during the eighth week, slightly lower than 171 quarantines the previous week.About 2.4% of the district's 7,000 students were quarantined, the same as the previous week.Masks have been required for all students and staff, regardless of vaccination status, since school started Aug. 4. Tupelo and Lee County 2021 test scores above state average as Mississippi scores fallAccording to the district, all positive cases have been self-reported and occurred outside of school.The district also reported two positive cases among teachers – one in pre-K through second grade and one at the high school. Six teachers were quarantined.Two members of the support staff tested positive for the virus, and two were quarantined. blake.alsup@djournal.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Tupelo Public School District Tupelo Schools Covid-19 Mississippi Covid-19 In Schools Mask Mandate Student Second Grade Teacher School Education High School District Fifth Grade Blake Alsup Reporter Blake covers education for the Daily Journal. Author twitter Author email Follow Blake Alsup Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus National News Wolf admin sues Pa. Senate Republicans over bid to collect private voter information Minority families using #GabbyPetito to gain attention for missing loved ones See inside a tiny home built for the homeless CNN reporter says Steve Bannon's admission creates a 'huge problem' Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists