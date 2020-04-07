TUPELO - Tupelo Public School District is partnering with WTVA's ABC affiliate to launch "Distance Learning: 101," an educational program for students, while schools remain closed due to COVID-19.
TPSD communications director Gregg Ellis will host the show which will feature district staff members and teachers on each episode. The shows will be pre-recorded and produced/directed by videographer Ryan Coon.
Ellis said WTVA approached the district to see if there was anything they could do to help with distance learning after seeing another school district implement a similar plan for airing educational programing while school are closed due to COVID-19.
The first show, which is set to air on Wednesday, April 8, will feature superintendent Dr. Rob Picou discussing social contracts that detail how students should act and respond to challenges during distance learning. Friday's show will feature instructional technology director Misty McRae discussing Google Classroom and how to access and turn in assignments.
Teachers will begin teaching instructional lessons next week with a goal of including every grade level, starting with Carole Elliott from Carver Elementary on Monday, April 13.
Ellis said the show will continue until school resumes or through May if school does not resume this year.
"We are very grateful for WTVA’s partnership with this concept and wanting to do something to help our students," Ellis said. "It fits with our One Single Heartbeat philosophy. We hope it will be a great asset for not only students, but parents, too."
"Distance Learning: 101," will air on WTVA's ABC affiliate from 9:30-10 a.m. each Monday, Wednesday and Friday, beginning on April 8.