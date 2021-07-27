TUPELO • The Tupelo Public School District will encourage but not require unvaccinated students and teachers to wear masks while attending classes and taking part in other indoor school activities.
On Tuesday, the TPSD Board of Trustees voted unanimously to approve the school district's 2021-22 "Blueprint for Reopening." Among the items included within the blueprint are guidelines for masking during the coming school year, along with other health and safety protocols.
According to the blueprint, "students and staff will not be mandated to wear masks/shields unless directed by Executive Order from the governor. In accordance with guidance from MSDH, unvaccinated students are encouraged to wear masks when indoors."
The only exception is for cafeteria staff, who will be required to wear masks while preparing food.
TPSD Superintendent Dr. Rob Picou stressed that while not required, the district is "highly encouraging" mask use for unvaccinated students.
"The only mitigation strategy we are relaxing at this point is the masking," he said. "And it's relaxing, not eliminating."
Picou hopes unvaccinated students will continue wearing masks in support of teachers and students who are in "extremely vulnerable medical positions."
"The thing I want to emphasize is the number of teachers who are fighting cancer, the number of teachers who are fighting heart disease, the number of teachers who are fighting any number of illnesses that are critical," Picou said. "Teachers that love our children and give everything every single day."
As an example, Picou cited a teacher last year who postponed her chemotherapy until 3:30 p.m. each day, delaying her treatment until after the school day ended.
"Think about that for a second — the sacrifice that woman made," Picou said. "So if we can't make a sacrifice to keep those teachers healthy, what does that say about our support for public education?"
While keeping up with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Mississippi State Department of Health guidance, Picou said he's relying closely on guidance from local medical experts at the North Mississippi Medical Center for keeping school health and safety policies up to date.
If there comes a time when the guidelines need to be reconsidered, Picou said they will be.
"We will monitor the daily spread every single day and if we get to a point where we realize we're getting multiple outbreaks and I'm shutting down classrooms, I'm shutting down schools, we're going to have to reevaluate our mitigation strategies," Picou said.