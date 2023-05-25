TUPELO — For the first time since 2019, Tupelo Public School District faculty, staff and administrators wrapped up the school year with their annual year-end convocation.
The event, a long tradition for the school district, hasn’t been celebrated since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The gathering acts as a sort of year-in-review celebration following the end of the school year.
“The pandemic has changed many things about education,” TPSD Superintendent of Education Rob Picou told the crowd gathered inside the Tupelo High School Performing Arts Center on Thursday morning. “With the exception of technology, I would have to say the pandemic is probably the most consequential event that has impacted education in my lifetime.”
Picou mentioned widened learning gaps, changes in student behavior and motivation to learn and a shift in the emotional needs of students and educators.
“Folks, this has been an absolutely amazing school year. It really has, in spite of all of our challenges,” Picou said. “Because you found ways to keep learning fun and joyful.”
He mentioned visiting Joyner Elementary School this week as it celebrated becoming a model school for arts integration in the Mississippi Whole Schools initiative. As he watched the children at the pep rally, he said he paid attention to the looks in their eyes as they interacted with their teachers and noted the special bonds they’d clearly formed through the year.
The importance of those bonds cannot be overstated, he said.
“We can analyze data until we’re blue in the face, add up the points and the test scores six ways from Sunday, but I wish there was a way we could quantify and measure that intangible mystery that occurs over a long school year between a group of children and their teachers,” Picou said. “I wish we could measure and be held accountable for joy.”
Towards the start of the school year, TPSD teachers and staff celebrated earning an “A” rating by the Mississippi Department of Education for the first time.
Picou said the district is bigger than any letter grade, even when it’s an “A,” and thanked teachers again for their hard work.
His address ended with applause and laughter after he sang the lyrics to Bob Dylan’s song “I Shall Be Released”: “I see my light come shining / From the west down to the east / Any day now, any day now / I shall be released.”
Angie Haynes, family and community specialist at Joyner Elementary School, was presented with the Elaine and L.D. Hancock Award by Doyce Deas. The award included a $1,000 check.
As part of the event, TPSD board member Hope Huey recognized employees that have served 10, 15, 20, 25, 30 and 30-plus years before welcoming this year’s retirees to the stage.
“We will miss all of you, but we are so very proud that you chose to end your career in Tupelo and spend your time with us and our children,” TPSD deputy superintendent Kim Britton said.
The group of 21 retirees, with a collective 672 years of experience, rang bells to mark the conclusion of the school year, the ceremony and their careers with the Tupelo Public School District.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.