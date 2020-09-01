Tupelo • As Tupelo Public School District teachers prepared in early August to return to the classroom after a sudden end to the previous school year, they received social-emotional training to help prepare them for teaching during a global pandemic.
TPSD’s Director of School Improvement, Paige Tidwell, said it’s the first time Tupelo’s teachers have received this type of teacher- and student-focused training.
Three clinical staff members from the Autism Center of North Mississippi provided a series of 17 training sessions during the district’s professional development from Aug. 3-7. Each school received training tailored to the particular grade levels they serve.
Teachers at each school received three-and-a-half hours of training. The bulk of the program focused on helping teachers meet the social and emotional needs of students transitioning back to school amid a global pandemic. The remaining time allowed teachers to express their needs and concerns about returning to the classroom.
School counselors and special education teachers participated in an extended training session to help cover their specific needs.
In addition to the training, the Autism Center provided a Registered Behavior Technician for each school to offer support to teachers and students. They check in with the schools each day and can be reached throughout the day as needed.
During teacher-focused training, educators had an opportunity to voice concerns, and were educated about the differences between chronic and acute stress and how to manage them.
Teachers are the district’s greatest asset, Tidwell said, so administrators felt that it was important to provide them with social-emotional training as they work on the frontlines everyday.
“We wanted to give them an opportunity to express their own concerns as well as provide helpful information and strategies to assist them as they transition back to the classroom,” Tidwell said.
Teachers were instructed to use mindfulness exercises – the practice of focusing on the senses and feelings of a given moment – as a way to process feelings of being overwhelmed, and they received information on resiliency, self-care and grounding exercises.
They were also made aware of existing supports and encouraged to reach out if needed, Tidwell said.
Daytra Riley, a first grade teacher at Carver Elementary School, said she and her fellow teachers “were concerned about the mental health of our children facing a global pandemic and then having to come back to school in a different way.”
She said the training helped teachers rethink the return to school. The training aided them by showing them “other ways to help build a community within our classroom.”
As part of the training, teachers were shown how to pause and think about how they’re feeling during moments of stress using the acronym STOP – stop, think, observe and proceed – to self-observe and deal with stress, Riley said. It’s a strategy she was also able to teach her students.
Teachers also received student-focused training that addressed awareness of possible social emotional and behavioral issues students might exhibit related to transitioning back to school, especially after the previous school year’s abrupt end in mid-March.
Strategies for teaching under new COVID-19 protocols were also taught – with suggestions like setting up “mask-break areas” or alternative activities like a “boredom activity box” for times when students can’t move around the room.
“We felt that it was important to make teachers aware of some of the potential issues/behaviors students might exhibit as they transition back,” Tidwell said. “Equipping them with information and strategies to help in these situations is essential in helping ease the transition back for everyone.”