TUPELO • Two Mooreville students struck by a car in a two-vehicle accident, Monday morning, involving a Lee County School District bus are "at home and doing well," according to Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson.
Johnson wrote in a Facebook post on Wednesday that he visited the students to take them a care package.
"They wanted to let everyone know that they are doing good and thanked everyone for their thoughts and prayers," he wrote.
The accident occurred on Highway 178 between Skyline and Mooreville at around 7 a.m. as the students were preparing to get onto the school bus. One car hit another car, knocking the second car into the students. Neither car struck the stopped bus.
The two injured students were a 15-year-old female student in ninth grade at Mooreville High School, who was transported by ambulance to North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, and an 11-year-old female student in fifth grade at Mooreville Elementary School who was transported by helicopter to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in Memphis.