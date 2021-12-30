TUPELO • The U.S. Department of Education has announced the approval of Mississippi's American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary Emergency Relief (ARP ESSER) plan and distributed the remaining ARP ESSER funds to the state.
With Wednesday's approval, the Department of Education will release the final $543 million of Mississippi's allotted $1.6 billion in ARP ESSER funds. That money will be used to foot the bills for variety of projects at school districts across the state.
Earlier this year, the Department of Education distributed two-thirds of the ARP ESSER funds, totaling $81 billion. The remaining third of funding for states was to be made available once state plans were approved.
Mississippi's plan details how the state is currently using and plans to use remaining ARP ESSER funds to safely operate schools and equitably expand opportunity for students need it most, particularly those most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Top priorities for the state include improving internet connectivity and access to technology, particularly for rural and low-income students; addressing the mental health of students; and supporting students' social-emotional development.
“Mississippi has prioritized in-person learning because it is the most effective way to keep students engaged, accelerate learning and address their social and emotional learning needs,” Dr. Carey Wright, Mississippi state superintendent of education, said. “We are grateful to the U.S. Department of Education for its significant investment of ESSER funds in Mississippi. These funds will enable our schools to innovate learning and build strong and enduring systems of support to meet the current and future needs of our students.”
Highlights of Mississippi's ARP ESSER plan:
- Returning to in-person learning in 2021: Face-to-face instruction is the primary mode of instruction for all schools in the 2021-2022 school year.
- Safely reopening schools and sustaining safe operations: The Mississippi Department of Education has encouraged districts to consider how to host vaccination drives on school campuses, in addition to sharing Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommendations and guidance on safe in-person instruction with schools and districts in the state. Mississippi schools have also utilized various strategies to increase vaccination rates in the schools and communities.
- Addressing the academic impact of lost instructional time: MDE will use ARP ESSER funds to support high-dosage tutoring, summer learning and enrichment, and extended day programs through a competitive grant program to address students’ academic, social, emotional, and mental health needs that the state is developing.
- Supporting physical and mental health: MDE has launched a behavioral telehealth project in response to mental health concerns that may have been exacerbated by the pandemic, staffed by school staff. MDE is also using ARP funds for a pilot program to deliver mental and behavioral health care to children and increase educator knowledge about behavioral management techniques. Additionally, MDE has awarded funds to put 25 new medical staff on-site in schools.