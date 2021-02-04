PONTOTOC COUNTY • Students from the University of Mississippi will help beautify and promote portions of Pontotoc County as part of an ongoing community service initiative.
The town of Ecru and the city of Pontotoc are partner communities for Phase 2 of the M Partner initiative with the McLean Institute for Public Service and Community Engagement at the University of Mississippi. Both communities have identified priority projects to promote economic development, elevate local history, expand education enrichment, create public art and encourage visitors to the Tanglefoot Trail, according to a press release from the university.
The pilot phase of M Partner addressed economic development, educational attainment, community health and wellness, and beautification in Charleston, Lexington and New Albany. Phase 2 will run through August 2022.
Pontotoc County was selected for this phase of the partnership to continue the work promoting the Tanglefoot Trail in the New Albany area begun during the pilot phase, according to Pontotoc Mayor Bob Peeples.
While the collaboration is still in its infancy, Peeples feels it will benefit the city by giving students real world experience as they help publicly promote and enhance Pontotoc.
Pontotoc’s spring 2021 projects as part of the M Partner initiative include having groups of Integrated Marketing Communication students develop marketing campaign options to promote existing businesses and attract new ventures to Pontotoc, along with a separate marketing plan to promote the Tanglefoot Trail.
“There’s people that travel all over the country that go to these different trails that are out there,” Peeples said. “We’ve just got to find a way to reach out to them … They’re going to look at things that market what we have here in Pontotoc, to exploit those assets we have to bring more people in.”
Dr. Jon Winburn, professor of Political Science and Director of UM’s Social Science Research Lab, will prepare a baseline economic impact analysis of the Tanglefoot Trail that can be used as a benchmark to compare with post-pandemic utilization and impact.
Ashleen Williams, Senior Barksdale Fellow with the Sally McDonnell Barksdale College, will lead a group of students to conduct a SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and Threats) analysis for the Pontotoc Chamber in an effort to guide strategic planning efforts.
“We’re getting the expertise from the students at Ole Miss and their faculty. It’s exciting for us being as close as we are to Oxford, that we’re able to build relationships with them,” Peeples said. “It’s really important in today’s time to be able to network with a major university that’s 30 minutes away.”
He hopes the relationship can continue to benefit both UM and Pontotoc into the future.
Ecru Mayor Jeff Smith said there have already been a couple of community work days hosted by M Partner and the North Mississippi VISTA Project to clean up the park in his town, and more will be scheduled throughout the year.
In addition to standalone work days like those, Ecru has identified several spring 2021 projects as part of M Partner initiative that primarily involve the M.B. Mayfield Museum. There are plans to pursue nonprofit status for the museum and have groups of Integrated Marketing Communication students develop marketing campaign options for it.
Students in Dr. Brian Foster’s “Oral Histories of Southern Social Movements” course will conduct oral history interviews with local narrators who knew M.B. Mayfield to collect the “profound knowledge” from local residents that will be lost unless someone records it, Smith said. Materials collected for the project will be shared with the museum and deposited into UM’s virtual repository.
Bella St. Amant, who works on program development for North Mississippi VISTA Project, an initiative of the McLean Institute, will help expand college readiness opportunities to North Pontotoc High School students. She serves as the conduit between the Pontotoc County School District and the Mississippi College Access Project, housed at the Sally McDonnell Barksdale College, which tailors college application and financial aid resources to first-generation college students.
Smith said the partnership will allow the town to conserve financial resources while still getting professional results from UM students to help market the town to potential retail or commercial companies that might be looking to relocate to Ecru.
“Small towns have constrained resources and we don’t have the ability to go out and hire a marketing firm or retail firm to be able to sell our town to businesses, so this gives us that first step,” Smith said.
Laura Martin, M Partner director and associate director of the McLean Institute, said the initiative is excited to kick off the spring 2021 semester with the involvement of students and faculty from the College of Liberal Arts, Honors College, School of Journalism and the School of Law.
“We know that there is a lot of positive momentum for community and economic development along the Tanglefoot Trail,” Martin said. “We are grateful to our new community partners for their excitement and willingness to pursue this collaboration with the university.”