BJ Kent, right, with United Way of Northeast Mississippi drops off a load of school supplies to Houston Upper Elementary School Principal Angel Carr as part of the nonprofit organization's annual Back 2 School Project.
COURTESY
BJ Kent with United Way of Northeast Mississippi, right, hands over a load of school supplies to Okolona Elementary School Principal Sha Triplett.
COURTESY
Houston Lower Elementary School Principal Nikki Buchanan stands next to a stack of school supplies provided by supporters of United Way of Northeast Mississippi.
CHICKASAW COUNTY • Students in Chickasaw County are a little more prepared for the school year thanks to some help from United Way of Northeast Mississippi and their partners.
Kindergarten through sixth grade students in Chickasaw County were recently given a variety of school supplies as part of the United Way’s Back 2 School Project. The supplies were purchased using donations from businesses and individuals from across the region.
“We are glad to be able to help provide some of the items that the students need to start the school year,” said BJ Kent, campaign director at United Way. “A lot of families struggle to provide everything, and teachers usually make up that difference out of their own pockets. This project lets the community help fill in that gap and make sure all students have basic supplies.”
As part of the broader project, Kent and co-campaign director Case Knight have delivered supplies to over 60 elementary schools in the eight counties served by United Way of Northeast Mississippi.
Kent said school staff are always thrilled to see representatives with United Way rolling up to their schools hauling stacks of much-needed supplies.
“At every school, they tell us how thankful they are that the community wants to support their students,” Kent said.
Across the Chickasaw County and Okolona school districts, United Way provided 761 packs of notebook paper,6,316 pencils and 531 glue sticks.
Local donors to the project included Franklin Corporation, International Paper, Trace Regional Hospital, Chickasaw County Retired Education Personnel and individual donors.
“We couldn’t do it without the support of our corporate sponsors and Back 2 School Project donors,” Kent said. “Thankfully, we live in a community that really cares about supporting our children in all the ways they can.”
For more information about United Way of Northeast Mississippi, visit unitedwaynems.org
