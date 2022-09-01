OXFORD • The University of Mississippi is celebrating the 60th anniversary of integration with a slate of events throughout the entire 2022-23 academic year, including a signature event with James Meredith on Sept. 28.
Meredith became the first African American to enroll at Ole Miss on Oct. 1, 1962, and the events surrounding integration are among the most significant in the university's history.
The commemoration's theme is "The Mission Continues: Building Upon the Legacy." It will include a series of events, panel discussions, lectures, exhibits and other activities planned for the week of Sept. 26, culminating with the anniversary of integration on Oct. 1, in addition to other activities through the year.
"Honoring the anniversary of integration reminds us of our foundational commitment as a community of scholars to educating the next generation of citizens," UM Chancellor Glenn Boyce said. "Sixty years later, we continue to be inspired by the courage and persistence displayed by James Meredith in integrating our university and how each of us has the power to effect change for a better community, a better Mississippi and a better world."
Ongoing events
Letters to Mr. Meredith - August 2022 through Feb. 2023
An opportunity for campus and community members to share reflections and words of appreciation. Letters can be submitted via an online form.
The Fall of 1962 - August 2, 2022 through July 8, 2023
Collected artifacts and stories of the Ole Miss Riot on display at the University Museum.
Civil Rights in Oxford Town: The Integration of Education - Sept. 12 through Oct. 13, 2022
Two-hour tours focusing on the integration of education in Oxford with stops at locations including the Lyceum, the Burns-Belfry Museum & Multicultural Center and the Federal Building. Tour guide Rhodalyn Peairs will share the history of integration of Oxford's public K-12 schools and the University of Mississippi. Tours will be provided at no cost to participants and open to the public.
To attend a tour, those interested must register in advance by visiting https://bit.ly/CivilRightsOxfordTown.
Tour Dates:
- Monday, Sept. 12 at 10 a.m.
- Friday, Sept. 23 at 2 p.m.
- Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 10 a.m.
- Sunday, Oct. 2 at 3 p.m.
- Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 2 p.m.
- Thursday, Oct.13 at 10 a.m.
I’m Still Here: Documenting James Meredith - Sept. 17, 2022 through Oct. 8 2023
An exhibition of photography by Suzi Altman, hosted by the Department of English. An opening reception will be held Sept. 17 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Bozarts Gallery, located at 403 N. Main Street in Water Valley.
Paving the Path: James Meredith and the Integration of the University of Mississippi - Sept. 19, 2022 through March 2023
The Department of Archives & Special Collections in the JD Williams Library will install a new exhibition of archival materials featuring a variety of exhibit cases, with many focusing on UM commemorations, as well as connected themes.
September events
IDEAS Forum - Meredith’s Audacity Then & Now: A College of Liberal Arts Conversation - Monday, Sept. 12
A panel providing important context for understanding the significance of the bold and courageous work of James Meredith to integrate the University of Mississippi and help dismantle systems of white supremacy at the institution and beyond. Perspectives on Meredith and our understanding of how significant social change occurs (now and then) will be provided through a conversation between the current Chairs/Directors of African American Studies, History and Sociology/Anthropology.
The event will be shown via Zoom at 4 p.m on Sept. 12. Online registration is required via a form.
Mississippi Messiah - Tuesday, Sept. 20
A one-hour documentary about James Meredith produced and directed by Clay Haskell will be shown at Fulton Chapel at 6 p.m.
Week of Service - Monday, Sept. 26 through Friday, Sept. 30
A childhood literacy project centered on the four pillars of courage, opportunity, knowledge and perseverance. Through this partnership between the Division of Diversity and Community Engagement and the School of Education and local school districts, junior and senior education students will share the significance of James Meredith's mission and legacy for Ole Miss, the local community, state and nation with fourth grade classrooms. Volunteers will then lead a reading of Pass It On! by Dr. Gloria J. McEwen Burgess.
You Asked For the Facts: Robert Kennedy at the University of Mississippi documentary - Monday, Sept. 26
The documentary explores Robert Kennedy’s visit to the law school and discussion of the events of the Meredith integration. Showing at 12:30 p.m. in the Weems Auditorium (Room 1078) at the Robert C. Khayat Law Center.
"Dear Mr. Meredith" - Tuesday, Sept. 27
As James Meredith petitioned for admittance to the then-segregated university, letters addressed to him poured in from around the world. Join UM experts to hear how they are digitizing and mapping these letters, see how wide-reaching this pivotal moment in the history of the university was and learn about how complex and nuanced assumptions about the geographical limits of racism were in America. The event will be held at the J.D. Williams Library in the Faulkner Room (318A) at noon.
“Meredith & the Media: The Legacy of a Riot” - Tuesday, Sept. 27
Featuring a panel of journalists who either covered or have researched media coverage of Meredith’s enrollment and subsequent riot. The conversation will focus on how media coverage of the event shaped the public’s view of the university both in 1962 and in the decades since. Hosted by Overby Center for Southern Journalism and Politics in the Overby Auditorium at 5:30 p.m.
"The Mission Continues: Building Upon the Legacy" - Wednesday, Sept. 28
Signature event honoring James Meredith and his contributions to the University of Mississippi. This event, stating at 6:30 p.m. at the Gertrude C. Ford Center for the Performing Arts, will also be live-streamed. Reserve complimentary tickets by contacting umbo@olemiss.edu or 662-915-7411.
Lunch & Discussion with Student Leaders - Thursday, Sept. 29
The event will take place from noon to 1:30 p.m. in the Student Union.
"Coming Full Circle: My Journey through the University of Mississippi, to Many Points Beyond and Back" with Dorothye Quaye Chapman Reed - Thursday, Sept. 29
Dottie Quaye Chapman Reed, a 1974 graduate of the University of Mississippi and former admissions counselor, will speak about her life as a student following the integration of the university, her career and her trips back to campus for commemorations. Hosted by the University of Mississippi Libraries, Department of Archives & Special Collections at noon in the 3rd floor of the J.D. Williams Library.
Slavery Research Group Tour - Thursday, Sept. 29
Join a walking tour led by History Ph.D. candidate Don Guillory and created by the Slavery Research Group that incorporates the university’s integration history contextualized outside buildings on campus. Beginning at 2 p.m. outside J.D. Williams Library facing the Lyceum.
Alumni Hall of Fame Gala - Thursday, Sept. 29
Hosted by the Ole Miss Alumni Association at 6 p.m. at the Inn at Ole Miss.
Legacy Celebration: African American Firsts at UM Alumni Celebration - Friday, Sept. 30
Reservations required. 6 p.m. at the Johnson Commons Ballroom.
October events
The Longest Table: Community Dinner & Conversations - Sunday, Oct. 2
An opportunity to share a meal and connect with others at a table that spans the Circle. From 5 to 7 p.m. at the Lyceum Circle.
Trailblazer Talks - Tuesday, Oct. 11
What does being a trailblazer mean to you? Join the Black Student Union for an open dialogue and conversation about being a trailblazer on campus. Hear from other UM trailblazers hosted by a very special guest. Starting at 6 p.m. in Bryant Hall Room 209.
Hidden Figures Museum - Wednesday, Oct. 12
Continuing the celebration of the 60th anniversary of integration at the University of Mississippi, the Black Student Union would like to highlight a very notable historic figure, James Meredith. The organization will honor Meredith and highlight other black hidden figures whose stories went untold. 6 p.m. at the Student Union Ballroom.
Ford Center Artist Series - Saturday, Oct. 22
Jay Jurden is an alumnus of the university (B.F.A. Theatre, Acting) and a native Mississippian. He is making a name for himself as a comic and writer. He was nominated for a Writers Guild of America Award for his work on "The Problem With Jon Stewart" show. His writing reflects racism and other current social issues seen through the lens of a Black male. 7:30 p.m. at the Ford Center.
The Movement Made Us: A Conversation with David Dennis, Sr., and David Dennis, Jr. - Tuesday, Oct. 25
A father and son discuss the legacy of a Freedom Ride. 7 p.m. in the Student Union Auditorium, Room 124.
November events
"14 Black Classicists" Exhibit and Talk with Dr. Michele Ronnick - Thursday, Nov. 3
The Department of Classics will host "14 Black Classicists," a project of Dr. Michele Ronnick of Wayne State University, assembling photographs and short biographies of 14 prominent Black classicists of the late 19th and early 20th century. The exhibit reflects on the role of advanced education (and the study of Classics in particular) in establishing a free and prosperous Black community in the U.S. and in the building of the American civil rights movement. Hosted by the Department of Classics at 4 p.m. in Bryant Hall's Farrington Gallery.
For a full list of events through 2023 and to read more about the university's 60 Years of Integration celebration, visit 60years.olemiss.edu.
