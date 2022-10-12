US senator cancels Ole Miss appearance Oct 12, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email U.S. Sen. Tim Scott plans to discuss efforts to advance American liberties this Friday, Oct. 14, at the University of Mississippi. COURTESY Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save OXFORD • U.S. Sen Tim Scott has cancelled his campus appearance originally scheduled for Friday, Oct. 14, at the University of Mississippi after an unforeseen conflict arose.Scott was scheduled to give the keynote speech for the Declaration of Independence Center for the Study of American Freedom's speaker series.The center and Scott's team are working to reschedule the event. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. The Daily Our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags U.s. Sen Tim Scott Politics Linguistics Sport University Keynote Speech Ole Miss Team Center For The Study Of American Freedom Center Series Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus National News Khloe Kardashian Has 'Incredibly Rare' Tumor Removed From Her Face Pa. House approves bill to guard against elder abuse What to Do About Our Failing School Bus System Group of Brain Cells in Dish Can Play Computer Game Pong Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily Our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. The Session Weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts and weekly updates throughout the year, from our state politics team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters