HATTIESBURG - The University of Southern Mississippi is offering a Free Online Transfer Application event from noon to midnight today for students from any Mississippi community college who have not initiated an application for enrollment for either the summer or fall 2020 semesters.
Students meeting that criteria will receive an email with the link to the free application on Wednesday, and will have from noon until midnight to complete and submit an application for transfer admission. This opportunity is not available for incoming freshmen or students previously enrolled at USM.
Typically held at the community college campuses, this event is offered online to comply with existing guidance on social distancing and travel to help stem the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
For questions about or assistance with USM’s Free Online Transfer Application event, contact the USM Office of Admissions at 601-266-5000 or admissions@usm.edu.