TUPELO • As the Imagine the Possibilities Career Expo continues virtually, students in eighth through twelfth grade have been encouraged to learn about career opportunities in aerospace, agriculture and architecture/construction during the month of February.
When it comes to the aerospace pathway, Donna McCullar, career coach at Saltillo High School, looks to expose students to all opportunities whether they are interested in flying drones, operating aircraft like planes and helicopters or working in the engineering side of the field.
She has helped to secure one-on-one visits with professionals in Northeast Mississippi to talk with them and seeks out the latest firsthand information from people working in those fields.
McCullar recently spoke with NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy during the sixth annual virtual leadership summit hosted by the Mississippi Department of Education.
She asked Cassidy, who has completed three space flights to the International Space Station, spent 378 days in space and completed 10 spacewalks, what skills a student needs to become an astronaut. His response surprised her.
“You’ve got to be able to get along with everybody,” he said, in reference to being in close quarters with other astronauts for extended periods of time.
McCullar thought the answer was funny, but certainly applicable for not only an aerospace career but any pathway.
“Just getting along with others is a skill that we forget is important,” she said.
In the agriculture pathway, McCullar said a trend she’s seen recently is more female students going into agriculture. She also has several students that have been hired at Blue Springs Safari, which allows them to gain experience in agritourism while working with exotic animals.
Videos from experts like Dr. Bill Burdine, agronomy specialist for the Mississippi State University Extension Service, are available on the website where he explained to students that food production for eating and fiber production for clothing are the two basic tenets of agriculture, but there are so many more aspects like balancing trade with other countries and implementing new technology to grow and harvest crops, etc.
McCullar said having an abundance of mentors for students in the aerospace and agriculture pathways is a blessing and the most joyous part of her job.
“They genuinely care about kids, talk to them and take that time and answer for real questions,” McCullar said.
Another highly accessible pathway for students in Northeast Mississippi is architecture/construction.
Dee Coleman, career coach at Shannon High School, said any student can be a viable candidate, but a career in construction is more suited for a hands-on student who enjoys working outside while architecture involves more aptitude because of the schooling required. A construction worker's job is more physically demanding while an architect's job is more demanding mentally.
Coleman said the “mentor for a minute” videos on the ITP Career Expo site are incredibly beneficial for students during the COVID-19 pandemic. They feature a professional in their respective field explaining what they do day-to-day, with vlogs from professionals with B&B Concrete, JESCO Construction, McCarty Architects and other companies.
Kurt Shettles, CEO of McCarty Architects, shared with students that an architect's role is to design the buildings and put together instructional documents for a contractor whose team then constructs the building, while Rachael Hill, assistant project manager for JESCO Construction, explained the importance of time management for folks in the construction business.
The career expo's website also hosts a podcast on architecture and construction featuring Jonathan Poland of Graham Roofing and a “day in the life” section that goes more in-depth on specific jobs within the pathway.
Coleman encourages parents of students that are hands-on and have a natural interest in construction to nurture that interest instead of pushing them to go to school.
“If they just want to work with their hands or they know exactly what they want to do, push them in that direction,” Coleman said.
The ongoing Imagine the Possibilities Career Expo virtual experience is providing students access to a wealth of information about the health sciences pathway via videos, podcasts and other sources. Sponsored by the Toyota Wellspring Education Fund and the CREATE Foundation, the interactive career expo is designed to help eighth through 12th grade students learn about potential career pathways. It launched on Oct. 6 and will continue online through March 2021.
The Daily Journal has highlighted the four most in-demand career pathways that the Imagine the Possibilities career expo shares with students, and will continue to feature additional pathways each month.