SHANNON • Students taking part in the Imagine the Possibilities Career Expo virtual experience have access to a wealth of information on 18 pathways; one of the most relevant pathways for Northeast Mississippi students is manufacturing.
Tuesday morning, Shannon High School career coach Dee Coleman talked with students about the interactive career expo, which is sponsored by the Toyota Wellspring Education Fund and the CREATE Foundation and is designed to allow eighth through 12th grade students to learn about potential career pathways. It launched on Oct. 6 and will continue online through March 2021.
Coleman, who worked as a business recruiter before being hired by the Toyota Wellspring Education Fund three years ago to coach Shannon students, was well suited for the role of guiding students as they apply for college and jobs.
When helping students decide on a career path, he asks them, “Is it something that you could do every day for free?” He believes young people should understand the importance of considering not just the amount of money a career will earn, but if they’ll be happy doing it.
At the same time, he encourages them to be realistic about their attributes, strengths and weaknesses.
“You may want to be a doctor, but if you’re not good at math and sciences, what else in the health care field would suit your attributes and your skill level?” Coleman said.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there won’t be any in-person career fairs, visits to ICC’s Belden campus and local businesses or class meetings with industry leaders this year. But information about career paths is available to students online through the ITP Career Expo website and the ITP Career Expo app.
Coleman said any student can have the skill set to pursue a career in manufacturing, they just have to work.
“We’re trying to get that negative stereotype of factories out of the kids’ heads,” Coleman said. “If they’re exposed to that, then it will open up their minds.”
And they’re exposed to the possibility of a manufacturing career through the online YouScience skills assessment, talking with local companies and internships.
Even during the pandemic, Coleman said, Shannon will continue to connect students with local companies that reach out to him.
“We will figure out a way to get you in front of students,” Coleman said.
One of the major Northeast Mississippi employers in the manufacturing sector is Toyota Mississippi.
Tony Willis, Senior Manager for Quality Control Inspection at Toyota Mississippi, is serving as a lead pathfinder for students participating in the virtual career expo. He’s available to answer questions and provide insights into manufacturing jobs.
Willis has worked for Toyota for 12 years and currently oversees the teams of employees who inspect incoming parts and the fit, form and function of vehicles that leave the plant.
Willis was one of the first in his family to pursue higher education, and he graduated from Northeast Mississippi Community College with an associate degree in computer drafting and architectural design. Although the degree didn’t line up exactly with his chosen career, he was glad to have that education.
“Over a number of years, I worked my way up,” Willis said. “I tell my kids, ‘Go to school, get a degree. It’ll help you land a job, and you’re going to need the experience.’ My path, of course, was experience all the way.”
He encourages students to decide what they want to do as early as possible so they’ll know whether to pursue a college degree or a skilled labor job.
“In 10th grade, it’s definitely time to start thinking about what you want to do, where you want to do it and set your path towards that,” Willis said.
Greg Giachelli, Vice President of Existing Industry for the Community Development Foundation, is another lead pathfinder for the manufacturing pathway. He’s served in various roles with CDF for more than 40 years, but has worked in the economic development field for the last three decades. His primary job is to ensure existing industry in the region continues to prosper and grow.
Giachelli has been a lead pathfinder since the career expo began in 2015. CDF was instrumental in helping to give kids a glimpse of what industries are active in the area, including Cooper Tire, MTD Products, Caterpillar and local furniture manufacturers.
“There’s a lot of companies out here that make a lot of different products that the kids don’t see or hear about,” Giachelli said.
He said that while students should be mindful of the benefits of a four-year degree, they should also know that a two-year technical degree can help them develop skills in areas like welding, electrical, etc. to earn a good living.
Giachelli said he’s run into lots of students and parents who aren’t aware of all of the local manufacturing jobs available.
“Once they find out the magnitude of the industry base we have here, the good jobs that are there, they’re kind of dumbfounded to know that all of that is available,” Giachelli said.
He believes the addition of the Lee County Career and Technical Center, which broke ground in July and is set to be completed in August 2021, will greatly benefit Lee County students and businesses by teaching high school students job skills and serving as a direct pathway to industrial jobs.
The Imagine the Possibilities Career Expo will continue to educate students about the opportunities available to them in the coming months. Students interested in learning more about the career expo can visit itpcareerexpo.com or download the Imagine the Possibilities mobile app.