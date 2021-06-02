TUPELO • W.E. Boggs, a longtime Itawamba Community College administrator whose career spanned more than four decades, has died.
Boggs, who spent most of his 40 years in education at ICC, where he filled many roles, died Sunday at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. He was 84.
Since 1971, he was counselor at the ICC Tupelo Campus; Itawamba Agricultural High School principal (when the college and high school were together); dean of student affairs; instructor; coordinator of bookstores, food service and alumni affairs; coordinator of public relations, high school-college relations and chair of the social science division; administrative assistant to the president; interim dean of academic instruction, vice president of instructional services and interim president.
Boggs retired May 31, 2001, but his legacy have lived on through the lives of his students, and also through the Boggs Humanities Building at the Fulton Campus, which in 2005 was named for him and his wife, Gwen, an instructor in the Social Science Department for many years.
Boggs was a native of Prentiss County. After graduating from Marietta High School, he earned an associate's degree from Northeast Mississippi Community College where he was a basketball standout. He earned his bachelor's and master's degree from Mississippi State University.He served in the Mississippi Army National Guard for two years.
His other positions in education include social studies instructor and basketball coach at New Site High School and principal at Shaw, Belmont, Okolona and Amory.
For many years, he was active in church and community organizations, including founder and co-leader of Leadership Itawamba.
He enjoyed spending time with his family, including his wife; son, Brad; and daughter, Ginger, and their families; building houses for himself and others and maintaining an immaculate lawn.
In 2001, Boggs received the Michael Bennett Lifetime Achievement Award through Phi Theta Kappa, which is presented to retiring college administrators for exemplary services rendered to the organization during the course of their academic career.
"While at Itawamba, President Boggs has been a friend, counselor and adviser to both students and school personnel," his nominator said. "In his years of service, he has been a devoted advocate of the students, encouraging their participation in all types of activities. Whether his occupational title was as an instructor, principal, coach or administrator, he unselfishly and successfully served students as an adviser and friend."
ICC President Dr. Jay Allen said the college mourns the loss of Boggs, a dedicated leader who made many positive personal and professional impacts during his life.
"ICC is a better place for the compassion, intelligence and vision he contributed throughout his career," Allen said. "We remain grateful for his devoted career to being an adviser and friend to all he met along his journey. His legacy will live on at ICC, and his investment in the college he loved so dearly will continue to produce the best in his honor."
A service of death and resurrection will be held on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 2 PM at St Luke United Methodist Church. Visitation will be on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 from 5 PM to 7 PM at Holland Funeral Directors – Tupelo Chapel.