CTG_1845-BH.JPG

Authors David Dennis Sr., right, and David Dennis Jr. discuss their new book, which gives a firsthand account of critical moments in the civil rights movement, during a presentation Tuesday at The Gertrude C. Ford Ole Miss Student Union at the University of Mississippi.

 Thomas Graning I Ole Miss Digital Imaging Services

OXFORD • David Dennis Sr., a civil rights activist and original Freedom Rider, looked out at a crowd of University of Mississippi students and had a realization.

Newsletters