A line of cars stretched from Saltillo Primary School onto Highway 45 as children from kindergarten through second grade began exiting vehicles to enter the school on Thursday morning.
On the other side of the building, children wearing face masks stepped off sparsely populated buses. Teachers welcomed them back exactly five months since Lee County School District’s students last attended school in person.
Saltillo Primary Principal Brad Jackson said there’s a great deal of excitement among students and teachers as they return to the classroom.
“We had some teachers yesterday go visit a student who was unable to come get the paperwork that he needed to start school,” Jackson said. “And the teacher who had that student last year went with them, and that student looked at them and said, ‘This has been the best day of my life’ just because he got to see his teacher again.”
Jackson said the worry and inconvenience that comes with wearing masks will be much less important to children than getting to meet new teachers and see old friends again.
In the classroom, Saltillo Primary teachers have moved furniture out to utilize every square inch of available space to spread students out. Some are also using plexiglass or clear shower liners hung from the ceiling to separate student areas while still allowing them to see each other.
The lunchroom schedule has been adjusted so that students can spread out across the cafeteria. Although the lunchroom has a capacity of 500, some classes will rotate having lunch in their classrooms so that only about 200 students per day will enter the cafeteria, Jackson said.
At Guntown Middle School, sixth through eighth grade students learned primarily about proper safety measures and protocols for changing classes, getting lunch and going about their daily routine.
GMS Principal Dr. Karen Letson said class sizes will be kept at 20 students or fewer, with a goal of being as close to 15 as possible to allow for proper social distancing.
When the bell rings after each class, girls are dismissed first. They line up outside of the classroom they’re going to next. As boys dismiss, they’ll go into the classroom so there aren’t as many students in the hallways at once, Letson said.
Custodians spray doors and bathrooms during each class period and teachers wipe down desks, Chromebooks and other surfaces after each class period.
Lauren Ford, an eighth grade English teacher, and Deanna Gable, an eighth grade math teacher, said they’re excited to return to in-person instruction and have some sense of normalcy.
They said the first day of the 2020-21 school year had “a different feel” than previous years.
“The kids seem a little nervous, just not very talkative,” Ford said. “They’re very quiet.”
Bradley Williams, an eighth grade history teacher and boy’s basketball coach, said he hopes to have a school year that’s as traditional as possible.
“We’ve been out a long time,” Williams said. “We’ve missed being here. A lot of people think maybe we were glad to be off, but we’re glad to be back.”
Letson said Guntown’s teachers and staff will do the best they can to help every student through the school year, but asked that parents be patient, understanding and flexible as changes to school operations may come up.
“Hopefully, we’re here all year long,” Letson said.
Mooreville High School principal Adam Lindsey said the process of getting students into the school and making their way to class went smoothly. Students are required to report directly to their homeroom class, whereas in the past they could congregate in the hallway in the mornings.
Lindsey said there was a lot of excitement over returning to school, but everyone seemed a bit anxious as they anticipated differences from the normal school day.
Class size has been limited to 20 students or fewer — in previous years class sizes could reach 28 to 30 students — and teachers have been provided with sanitizing wipes and spray bottles to clean between each class. Custodial staff sanitizes high-traffic areas and doors between class changes.
Students across the district have been encouraged to bring their own devices as delivery for bulk laptop orders across the country are currently delayed because of an overwhelming amount of demand, but Lindsey said the school will do its best to provide a laptop for any student who needs one.
Although the school can provide Mooreville students who need them with bottles of water, hand sanitizer and masks, they are being encouraged to bring their own from home.
Lindsey said he thinks it’s inevitable there will eventually be COVID-19 cases inside the school, but believes school officials are ready to respond with a plan of action.
“We have a protocol in place for if we do have cases, who to contact and things of that nature,” Lindsey said. “Of course, we’re prepared for that. We’re prepared from the standpoint of where, if something happens, this is what we do.”
The principal said there are lots of unknowns for the coming year, but LCSD has considered and prepared for every scenario.
“I think we have a good plan in place and I think we’ll be successful,” Lindsey said. “We’re going to do the best we can and follow our protocol and hope for the best.”
Superintendent Coke Magee commended teachers, administrators, parents and communities across Lee County School District for a great first day of school.
Magee said the biggest topic on everyone’s mind is masking after Gov. Tate Reeves’ executive order required them in schools for all Mississippi students and teachers, but LCSD students did “a tremendous job following our protocols.”
“Everybody I saw, including me, had a mask on, and it didn’t seem to bother anybody,” Magee said. “Everybody seemed to be adjusting fine. The enjoyment of being on campus overshadowed any type of discomfort or issue with the masks.”