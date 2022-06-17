OXFORD • A West Point native is among six current or former University of Mississippi students who have been awarded prestigious Fulbright scholarships for the 2022-23 academic year, which will take them to new challenges and opportunities in countries around the world.
Neely Griggs of West Point has been named as one of a historic number of Ole Miss grads to take part in the U.S. government's flagship international educational program. Established in 1946, the Fulbright program was designed to increase mutual understanding between the people of the United States and other countries. The highly selective program chooses university seniors, graduate and terminal degree students from the U.S. to study, research or teach English around the globe.
Griggs is a 2021 joint degree graduate in public policy leadership and German. Over the last year, she has served as an AmeriCorps VISTA with Wingate University in North Carolina, creating solutions to food insecurity and building infrastructure within the local food systems.
Her passion for sustainable food led her to apply and be the inaugural recipient of a Fulbright award dedicated to food security at the University of Reading in England.
"My experiences at Ole Miss and in the greater Oxford area prepared me for my next steps by encouraging my curiosity and giving me a space to explore my interests," Griggs said. "Without the support of my program's faculty, my friends and my mentors, I would not have discovered my passion for food, which led to the decision to pursue a Fulbright Award."
Other UM recipients include Tyler Caple of Huntsville, Alabama; Olivia Jaramillo of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Kaitlyn Read of Mobile, Alabama; and Charles Savage and Ashleen Williams, both doctoral students in the school's history department.
Two of the Ole Miss recipients plan to teach English abroad, two are pursuing master's degrees and two aim to conduct research toward their doctoral dissertations.
"This record-setting group of outstanding student Fulbright awardees has reached a tremendous pinnacle of achievement," Chancellor Glenn Boyce said. "We applaud them for their focus on excellence and their commitment to global learning and scholarly pursuits.
"It is incredible to witness the transformative impact of an Ole Miss education on our students and how that continues to result in competitiveness at the state and national levels for elite scholarships."
Fulbrighters meet, work, live with and learn from the people from other countries, sharing daily experiences there and acting as cultural ambassadors for the United States.
"It really has been a year of firsts," said Vivian Ibrahim, director of the university's Office of National Scholarship Advisement, or ONSA. "Our students have broken the university record for Goldwater, Truman and now Fulbright awards.
"We have never had this many UM students apply to competitive global and national scholarships. The process is extremely tough; students write, reflect and work hard on their applications. I applaud every single student who dedicated their time and effort to complete an application this year."
To help increase the quality and pool of the university's student applications, Ibrahim's office ran a free virtual Fulbright "boot camp" last summer. In the weekly sessions, prospective Fulbright applicants received individualized feedback on their applications and learned to craft their narratives and essays.