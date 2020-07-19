Superintendents across Northeast Mississippi are in the midst of planning a return to face-to-face instruction in the coming weeks as COVID-19 cases continue to rise daily.
The state saw more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases on three separate days last week, including an all-time high daily case count of 1,230 on Thursday, which was one day before the state's total case count surpassed 40,000.
"In this situation, not knowing what you don't know can hurt you," Todd English, Booneville School District superintendent said. "Most educational leaders are where they are because they've been able to plan and produce under a set of circumstances. The thing is, now we don't know what success looks like."
Dr. Lee Childress, the Corinth School District superintendent, acknowledged that with his district being the first in the area, and possibly the entire state, to open on July 27, there will be "bumps along the road," but he hopes others can learn from them.
"We’re all going to experience bumps and we’re all going to have to share and learn from those bumps," Childress said.
Gov. Tate Reeves on Friday afternoon reaffirmed the need to return to in-person learning.
“We talked a lot at the beginning of this pandemic about essential services and workers,” Reeves said. “I can think of nothing more essential than a child’s education. Missing so much time, especially early on in their schooling, would destroy lives.”
As plans are made, dealing with the unknown continues to be the toughest challenge, according to Tupelo Public School District Superintendent Dr. Rob Picou.
“You get information you think is accurate and then you find out two weeks later that something conflicts with that information,” Picou said. “That’s nobody’s fault, that’s just the nature of this beast we’re dealing with — just the sheer unknown of everything.”
But the district continues to prepare and share plans with parents. TPSD outlined COVID-19 safety protocols in a recovery plan released on July 17, three weeks after the district’s blueprint for reopening schools was released online.
The plan outlines scenarios for low/no COVID-19 spread, minimal/moderate spread and substantial spread. The level of community spread is determined by the Mississippi State Department of Health based on data obtained from medical experts in Tupelo — and the community is currently experiencing minimal/moderate spread, according to the published plan.
TPSD has upgraded nurse stations and will have a certified nurse on staff at each school. Other safety measures include conducting temperature screenings and providing masks for students, who will be expected and encouraged to wear them when social distancing is not possible.
Most districts in Northeast Mississippi have indicated that they will conduct temperature checks and require face coverings in some capacity.
Reeves said on Friday afternoon that at least $150 million will go to schools to pay for masks, hand sanitizer and other PPE.
“I personally guarantee, if you need masks we’ll get them to you,” Reeves said.
Tupelo will adopt a six-hour school day at all levels during the 2020-21 school year to allow for staggered arrival and dismissal times, giving teachers more time to prepare for the next day and prepare for distance learning. For example, K-2 school will go from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., grades 3-5 will go from 8:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. and Tupelo High School will go from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
In preparation for potential school closures, TPSD will: develop a digital learning plan, require a specific number of online assignments for each grading period in the traditional model, implement the Canvas learning management system and provide staff development in virtual learning and Canvas for parents and teachers.
Lee County School District Superintendent Coke Magee has also stressed the importance of in-person learning for students, saying it can’t be replaced with a computer or paper/pencil packets.
“Kids need face-to-face instruction with highly trained, high quality teachers,” Magee said.
LCSD’s blueprint was released on July 16 after consulting with physicians, other superintendents, principals, teachers, the school board and reading other school reopening plans from around the country and beyond.
“I read a school reopening plan from Finland the other day,” Magee said. “I don’t know what it has to do with us, but if there’s something out there that we can learn that would make us possibly be more successful at what we’re trying to do, that’s what we’re going to do.”
Local districts will try different approaches to bringing students back, some with a phased approach and others bringing in all students on day one.
When Corinth Schools return on July 27, students will follow a traditional five-day per week schedule while following recommendations for safety laid out by the CDC, the Mississippi State Department of Health and the American Academy of Pediatrics.
Childress said the district will “do everything we can to get it right,” not because they’ll be one of the first to reopen, but simply to ensure the safety of students and staff.
Meanwhile, South Tippah School District will operate on a hybrid schedule for a week and a half when school starts back on August 5 before returning with all students on August 17. Boys and girls will attend on alternate days so classes will be less densely populated while schools work to “set routines, get students familiar with safety precautions, introduce Canvas, establish student email addresses and passwords.”
The district said that if it returns to a hybrid schedule at any point after the 17th, it will not alternate boys and girls on separate days, and siblings will be scheduled to attend on the same days if possible.
South Tippah Superintendent Tony Elliott said the district will use Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund and other CARES Act funds to get its school to a one-to-one ratio of devices for students. That will bring the district up to par with technology and help it be better prepared for virtual learning in the event that schools are forced to close again.
Other districts, like New Albany and Booneville, are already well-equipped for offering distance learning and have continued to improve since schools closed in spring due to the pandemic.
New Albany School District Superintendent Dr. Lance Evans said that the district was lucky to have its virtual learning system up and running three days after schools closed in spring with students learning four hours per day for four days each week.
NASD is an Apple Distinguished School with one-to-one iPads for students, which helped last semester and will ensure education continues this fall if schools have to close again.
Evans said New Albany has seen how technology changes the way teachers deliver content to students and the way they assess knowledge that students gain through that content.
And Booneville School District teachers have taught online courses for other districts for more than five years already, according to English, so much of the curriculum for virtual learning has already been created, especially at the high school level. If schools were to close, each student would take home a Chromebook and use the learning management system Canvas to complete assignments.
BSD will offer a virtual learning option for its students this fall in addition to a traditional schedule, and English said he expects around 10% of students to select that option.
Booneville has moved “leaps and bounds” ahead of where it was with distance learning in the spring.
“By school shutting down and having to go online, it caused teachers who were only in the traditional aspect of school to focus efforts on the online piece during a time when they had a little more time to experiment, to research and to do whatever was necessary to make it successful,” English said.