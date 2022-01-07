TUPELO • Despite temperatures hovering just north of freezing Friday afternoon, Tupelo elementary school students each received a beach ball as they went home for the weekend.
The balls were originally intended to be passed out to children during the KidsFest portion of Tupelo's New Year's Eve celebration, hosted by the Downtown Tupelo Main Street Association and the Tupelo Convention & Visitors Bureau, in partnership with BankPlus.
KidsFest, which was set for 6 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 30, 2021, was dropped from the celebration lineup due to the threat of severe weather.
Part of the event involves giving away 1,500 beach balls to children in attendance, but since KidsFest was canceled, the event's sponsors thought giving them to Tupelo school children could turn a cold winter Friday into a beach party.
The balls were distributed to hundreds of children at Carver, Joyner, Parkway and Thomas Street elementary schools.
Lucia Randle, Director of the Downtown Tupelo Main Street Association, said the beach ball distribution is a way to say "Happy New Year!" to local students.
The colorful beach balls — inscribed with 2022, fireworks illustrations and the BankPlus logo — had been stored at the visitors bureau office since they were inflated by Boy Scout Troop 12 last week in preparation for KidsFest.
Randle hopes receiving a beach ball will be a bright spot in the cold, gloomy month of January after the excitement of Christmas has passed and children have returned to classrooms.
"We're bringing a little bit of sunshine, warmth and fun to the children," Randle said. "Nobody wants to go back to school after Christmas, so maybe this will be a little fun treat for them on a wintery Friday."
Ned West and Karson Lowe, first graders at Carver Elementary School, were already having fun with their new toys before school dismissed Friday afternoon.
"It's like it's freezing at the beach," Ned said.
"It's supposed to be hot at the beach," Karson said. "When you go outside to play with the ball, you're going to be shaking."
But the thought didn't diminish her excitement to play with the ball when she got home.
Paul Mize III, Vice President of the Tupelo Public School District Board of Trustees and First Vice President of Commercial Lending at BankPlus, stopped by Carver on Friday to pick up his son, William, a kindergartener at Carver, and to pass out beach balls to students.
When the beach balls couldn't be dropped at the NYE celebration, he said, BankPlus sought another good use for them.
Passing out the balls to eager Tupelo students turned out to be the best idea.
"It's good to get these kids fired up on Friday and give them something to get excited about," Mize said, adding that BankPlus was happy to contribute to the schools and community.
Carver Elementary principal Christy Carroll enjoyed seeing the looks on students' faces as they received their beach balls.
This small gesture, Carroll said, is a demonstration of the way the Tupelo community loves its children.