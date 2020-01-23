FULTON - "Carved by Hand,” a collection of woodcut prints by Sean "Star Wars" of Laurel, will be on display through Feb. 20 at the W.O. Benjamin Fine Arts Center gallery at the Itawamba Community College Fulton Campus.
Sean Star Wars earned his M.F.A. degree in printmaking from Louisiana State University. In addition to making woodcuts for more than 25 years, he has been an adjunct professor, a janitor and a used car salesman. He currently works full-time as a printmaker, and he makes about a dozen visiting artist appearances a year at many of the nation’s leading art programs. Star Wars is a member of the legendary Outlaw Printmakers, and his work is in numerous public and private collections. It can also be seen on book covers, album covers, magazines, television programs, films and commercials. He is currently embarking on his most challenging project ever, a woodcut a week “FOR LIFE.”
A reception is planned for Feb. 20 at 2 p.m. in the gallery.
Gallery hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Friday, except for holidays that are observed by the college.
For more information, contact Shawn Whittington at 662-862-8301 or email eswhittington@iccms.edu.