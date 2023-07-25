SC_01101AH.jpg

Fellows from the ninth annual cohort of Mandela Washington Fellowship for Young African Leaders tour the Haley Barbour Center for Manufacturing Excellence as a part of the Jackson State University-led group’s visit to the University of Mississippi campus.

 Srijita Chattopadhyay I Ole Miss Digital Imaging Services

OXFORD – Twenty-five young leaders and scholars from across Africa toured the University of Mississippi campus this week as a part of the ninth annual Mandela Washington Fellowship for Young African Leaders.

