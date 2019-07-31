TUPELO - Eight people were arrested on federal drug trafficking and weapons charges on raids by federal, state and local law enforcement officers.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation together with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, U.S. Attorney’s Office and Tupelo Police Department said the July 30-31 arrests were the result of a multi-year, multi-agency investigation.
Arrested on federal drug trafficking charges were Jeremy Mairidith, 38, of Tupelo; Eiko T. Jones, 42, of Waukegun, Illinois; Fernando Gonzalez, 24, of Turlock, California; Stefanie K. Johnson, 30, of Tupelo; Dmitri R. Kimble, 35, of Atlanta, Georgia; Samuel Wilson III, 30, of Shannon; Desmonya Lewis, 29, of Saltillo; and Andraea Stovall, 36, of Corinth.
Mairidith, Johnson, and Wilson all face federal firearms charges.
Mairidith, Jones, and Gonzalez were first arrested on state drug trafficking charges on May 18, and have been held in custody since their arrest. A federal indictment alleges that Mairidith was the head of a drug trafficking organization responsible for distributing methamphetamine and marijuana for multiple years in north Mississippi.