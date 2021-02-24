TUPELO • Faith-based disaster relief nonprofit Eight Days of Hope (EDOH) are heading to Houston, Texas, to help repair damage left in the wake of last week’s ice storm.
EDOH’s Rapid Response Ministry plans to be in Houston on Monday and stay for at least a week, said Chandler Gurley, executive assistant operations manager for EDOH. A team of four to five skilled plumbers will help repair damaged pipes so homes have running water again. Because of a shortage of plumbing supplies in Texas following the ice storm, materials and equipment will be purchased in Mississippi to send to Texas.
The Tupelo-based nonprofit’s response team will work in partnership with 4B Disaster Network, a Houston-based organization with which EDOH has previously partnered in 2017 and 2018 following extensive flooding in the city. The goal is to respond to 50 homes the first week.
According to Gurley, EDOH committed to a smaller volunteer number because the widespread impact of the storm means volunteers will need to move around.
“We knew that there was a huge need in Texas,” Gurley said. “It’s not like a normal rapid response where you go to the same town and you’re able to work for weeks on end because there’s so many homes impacted in that area.”
Texas suffered days of unusually cold temperatures — sometimes dipping as low as single digits — last week. Cold, icy conditions were compounded by a crippling of the state's power grid, which caused widespread blackouts. At one point, more than 3 million homes and businesses throughout the state were without power. The storms also left more than 320,000 homes and businesses Mississippi, Alabama and Louisiana without power.
Planning took place over the past week, including organizing where volunteers will stay, securing adequate food, and being mindful of COVID-19 safety while deploying during the pandemic.
The organization’s efforts may expand into a second week. For now, the biggest need is prayer, Gurley said.
“We’re just trying to be as careful as possible and make sure that the families still get the help that they need,” Gurley said. “We would love for prayer warriors just to come alongside us and help us to be led by the Lord to know what homes we need to be in, what’s the greatest need, because there’s so much need right now.”