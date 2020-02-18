TUPELO - Eight Days of Hope will send volunteers to serve Jackson and the surrounding areas following major flooding.
Eight Days of Hope, a national Christian non-profit organization with headquarters based in Tupelo, announced via its website that they plan to serve from Feb. 21 until March 14. According to the announcement, approximately 1,000 homes are already in water and 2,000 homes are expected to flood in the next days.
United Pentecostal Campground will host volunteers, who can begin arriving Feb. 21 after 3 p.m. All volunteers must be over 18 and provide their own bedding, though bunk beds will be provided. Additionally, donations can be made online at the Eight Days of Hope website or by mailing to P.O. Box 3208, Tupelo, MS 38803.
More details can be found at https://eightdaysofhope.com/what-we-do/rapid-response.