SALTILLO • Six men and two women have entered the political fray, hoping to join the Saltillo Board of Aldermen for the next 16 months.
The non-partisan special election to choose someone to serve out the unexpired term of Malcomb Driskill will be held March 5. The election will be on a Thursday to avoid conflicts with the March 10 state primary.
City Clerk Mary Parker said 11 people picked up packets but only eight turned in their paperwork, including a petition with the required signatures of 50 registered voters, before the Feb. 14 deadline.
The names that will be on the ballot are Scottie Clark, Cindy Harris, Scott Knight, Amanda Koonlaba, James McAuley, Chris McCrory, Billy Monaghan and Brandon Sanders.
With that many candidates, it is unlikely that anyone will receive more than 50 percent of the vote in the special election. If no one gets a majority of the vote on March 5, the run-off will be held March 26.
Even though the election is still three weeks away, people can start voting Monday. Absentee voting at City Hall starts Feb. 17. Any absentee ballots must be turned in by March 3 at 5 p.m. The city clerk’s office will also be open on Feb. 22 and Feb. 29 from 8 a.m. until noon to allow Saturday voting.
Driskill was elected to the board in 2017. He and his wife purchased a home last year just outside the Saltillo limits. They hoped that by the time they finished the renovations, the house would be inside the city limits. When annexation plans were delayed, he was forced to resign at the end of January.