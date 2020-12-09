SALTILLO • When a fall left her grandmother with a head wound and drifting in and out of consciousness, 12-year-old Ada Passmore remained calm.
The young Guntown girl called 911, gave directions to her house, and followed the dispatcher’s instructions to slow the bleeding until help could arrive.
Because she kept her head under pressure and did exactly what she needed to do to ensure her grandmother’s safety, members of the Lee County 911 office wanted to recognize her. On Tuesday, officials with Lee County Communications, which runs the 911 service, presented Passmore a plaque to mark the day and Passmore’s grace under extreme pressure.
“For years, I’ve been going to schools telling the children the importance of not only knowing their address but roleplaying to make sure they know what to tell the dispatcher if they ever have to call 911,” Tanya Mayo, quality improvement supervisor for Lee County 911, told Ada Passmore during the short ceremony. “You were spot on that day. You talked her through the situation.”
Even 10 days after the event, Ada Passmore’s grandmother, Joyce Passmore, is still recovering.
“I still have headaches,” she said. “I have a lot of bumps and bruises, but they have taken the stitches out.”
If not for her granddaughter’s quick thinking, it could have been far worse.
Nov. 28 started out like most fall Saturdays. Passmore’s father, Jason Passmore, and his son were off to ride dirt bikes in the woods. Her mother, Danielle Passmore, and older daughter were off running errands.
Ada Passmore was left at home, at least until her 74-year-old grandmother, Joyce Passmore, arrived to pick her up and return to her house.
“We were going to do some Christmas decorating,” Joyce Passmore said. “We never did get to do that.”
In fact, Joyce Passmore never made it to the front door. She fell on the brick steps, leaving a deep gash in the back of her head and serious skin scrapes along both arms.
Ada Passmore quickly called 911. Guntown volunteer firefighter Thomas Warren was the first person to respond to the Campbell Town Road house.
The call was for an older woman who fell, so Warren initially believed he would just have to help her get back up.
“But on the way, they said there was a head injury, so that escalated things,” Warren said. “When I got there, they were outside and (Ada) was holding a rag to the back of the grandmother’s head to control the bleeding.
Warren said he took over care for Joyce Passmore, although Ada Passmore did what she could to assist.
“The grandmother was going in and out of consciousness and Ada talked to her and kept her calm as well,” Warren said.
The firefighter noted the young girl’s calm under duress. Warren said he often sees people panicking in similar situations. But both Passmores remained calm, each too concerned about the other to panic.
“(Ada) was worried about the grandmother,” Warren said. “The grandmother kept asking if someone was coming to stay with her granddaughter.”
After the paramedics arrived and she was assured her grandmother was going to be OK, the normally shy preteen started calling everybody in the family.
According to Joyce Passmore, her granddaughter’s composure helped her maintain her own.
“All I remember is her face and her saying, ‘Mimi, you’re going to be OK. I called 911,’” Joyce Passmore said. “She was calm. If she had been hysterical, I probably would have been too.”