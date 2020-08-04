JACKSON • A Tuesday afternoon emergency statewide order requires anyone living in Mississippi diagnosed with COVID-19 to immediately isolate at home.
State Health Officer Thomas Dobbs issued a statewide order for the Isolation of Individuals Diagnosed with COVID-19 effective immediately, according to a press release from MSDH.
“We have a lot of COVID activity throughout the state right now, so it is absolutely critical that anyone infected with COVID-19, and not hospitalized, must remain in the home or other appropriate residential location for 14 days from onset of illness (or from the date of a positive test for those who are asymptomatic),” Dobbs said in a press release.
Penalties for refusing or failing to obey the lawful order of a health officer ranges from a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of $500.00 or imprisonment for six months or both or, if a life-threatening disease is involved, failure or refusal to obey is a felony punishable by a fine of up to $5,000.00, imprisonment for up to five years or both, according to the release.
MSDH encourages those infected with COVID-19 to limit exposure to household contacts, allow no visitors within the home, and stay in a specific room away from others in the home. Using a separate bathroom if available and wearing a face mask if you need to be around others in your home is also encouraged.
MSDH reported Tuesday that 1,074 additional Mississippians have tested positive for COVID-19, including 35 in Lee County.
Forty-two new deaths statewide as a result of the virus were also reported.
In Northeast Mississippi, one person each died in Calhoun, Lafayette, Oktibbeha and Union counties.
The statewide total of COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 62,199 with 1,753 deaths as a result of the virus.
North Mississippi Health Services reported 59 positive COVID-19 hospitalized as of Tuesday, with 3,273 total outpatients.
Further guidance is available at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/hcp/guidance-prevent-spread.html. MSDH contact and social media information can be found at HealthyMS.com/connect.