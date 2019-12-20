OXFORD - Three men are now behind bars after they tried to physically extort money from their employer eight weeks ago.
In late October, a small business owner told Oxford police during the evening of Oct. 25, four of his employees demanded more money from him than he wanted to pay for their work. The victim stated two of the employees pushed him to the ground and all four hit and kicked him. One of the employees pulled a gun and forced him to pay them the money they demanded via Cash App.
The victim was able to identify three of his attackers and arrest warrants were issued at that time for Laterrion Burdette, 21, of Batesville; Justin Newson, 32, of Horn Lake; and Tony Cooper, 22, of Horn Lake. Arrest warrants for armed robbery were issued at that time.
All three suspects were arrested between Dec. 13 and Dec. 16 with help of the Desoto County Sheriff’s Department. They were transported back to the Lafayette County Detention Center and given bonds of $25,000 each.
The case is on-going and another arrest is expected.