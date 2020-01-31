The Daily Journal's new e-edition debuts this weekend, and we are making it available for free this next week.
Check out the ePaper from PageSuite, which allows us to present the pages of the Journal in a new way. Through the platform, you can watch videos, flip through photo galleries, and listen to podcasts created by our staff, and you will have an overall easier user experience.
Djournal.com will also move to a partial paywall, beginning Sunday, February 2. News you can get anywhere (crime, breaking news, meeting recaps, game stories, etc.) will remain free on our website, but content unique to the Journal (enterprise, investigations, features, game analysis and columns, etc.) will be behind the paywall. When you click on any of these stories, you will be prompted to select a pass for the week, month, or the entire year.
The paywall will not include content from our weekly publications.
Current Daily Journal subscribers will see all of our online content and the e-edition as part of your current subscription.