Entire state now under burn ban
JACKSON - Citing extremely dry conditions, Gov. Phil Bryant declared the entire state under a burn ban.
Bryant said he made the proclamation at the request of the Mississippi Forestry Commission. The ban prohibits any outdoor burning in the state until conditions improve and the dangers of wildfires abate.
The governor's proclamation did not list a specific date for the ban to expire.
Beginning in mid-September, numerous cities and counties began issuing their own bans on outdoor burning. Lee County issued one last week that was set to expire Oct. 24.
The statewide ban should supersede any county or city bans.
The ban includes all outside burning, anything with an open flame where embers could possibly spread the fire. The only exception is gas and charcoal grills.
Anyone caught violating the burn ban could face up to a $500 fine, plus all costs incurred by the city to put out the fire.
Twitter:@WilliamMoore_DJ
William Moore
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
comments powered by Disqus
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.