BOONEVILLE - A West Union man has been charged with kidnapping a Prentiss County girl.
Prentiss County Sheriff Randy Tolar said officers arrested Jaylon Jermain Corrothers, 21, of Etta, on Feb. 1 and charged him with kidnapping. He is accused of taking a 14-year-old female without permission. Her parents signed an affidavit, leading to the arrest.
During his initial appearance, Prentiss County Justice Court Judge Kimi Kitchens set bond at $50,000.
The Lafayette County Sheriff's Office assisted in the arrest.