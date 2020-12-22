JACKSON - The Mississippi Highway Patrol will kick off the Christmas holiday enforcement period Wednesday morning.
Motorists should expect to see an increased law enforcement presence during the safety awareness initiative titled “Home for the Holidays.” The period begins Dec. 23, at 12:01 a.m. and will conclude Sunday, Dec. 27 at midnight.
“Troopers will be on the highways as a reminder for everyone to be aware of their driving habits,” said MHP director Col. Randy Ginn. “We’re asking everyone who will be in the driver’s seat to avoid cell phone distractions, make sure all occupants are restrained and obey the traffic laws while traveling.”
There were three fatalities on state and federal highways during last year's Christmas enforcement period. Officers also investigated 116 crashes and made 39 driving under the influence arrest during the three-day period in 2019.
“Christmas is a special time to spend with family and friends," Ginn said. "We can have a safe holiday period if we all work together. Our goal is to ensure that everyone makes it home for the holidays.”
Drivers are encouraged to make sure their vehicle is in good working condition and they are well rested before getting behind the wheel. Due to the possibility of inclement weather across the state, driving conditions should be monitored as well.