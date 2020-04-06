TUPELO • With their first child, a boy, due April 17, Carlton Wall and Jessi Wall were already preparing for the final stretch of appointments and celebrations when COVID-19 started putting many of those plans into question.The Walls noticed the coronavirus’ impact on their upcoming delivery in the past three weeks. Jessi Wall uses the North Mississippi Medical Center Women’s Hospital. Signs on the door emphasize patients only and require visitors to meet guidelines of having no symptoms of a respiratory infection or travel outside of Mississippi, Alabama or Tennessee in the last 14 days.
“I immediately understood. I don’t medically need to be there, so I wasn’t upset, but that was the first time it directly affected us, and then it was from that moment on, it was just everything that directly related to the baby’s health was cancelled,” Carlton Wall, 37, said.
As a high risk pregnancy, Jessi Wall, 36, already had weekly appointments that could not be cancelled, but she noticed heightened precautions during her appointments, such as calling ahead and waiting in her car prior to appointments and seeing clinic staff more spread out inside. The hardest request was going alone to her appointments.
“(It) was kind of sad because Carlton has been really good about coming with me throughout the whole process,” Jessi Wall said.
The Walls were hypersensitive to coronavirus long before concern hit in March. The couple was already watching news about cases developing overseas and were nervous. Carlton said he wished Mississippi had been more proactive with social distancing guidelines based on previous handling of the crisis by other countries.
“I think because of the pregnancy, I’m a bigger fan of, ‘Let’s do social distancing now, let’s lock down now, and hope it helps faster,’” Carlton Wall said.
Toni Hill, a midwife with Blooming Moon Midwifery Services and executive director of Northeast Mississippi Birthing Project, said weeks before coronavirus came to the U.S., she had parents asking about it and sharing their concerns.
Hill usually receives 10 to 15 consults a month with questions about home birth; now, she and her staff get seven to 15 a day and receive questions even on Sundays. However, Hill said guidelines around home births, which include being low risk, having necessary charts and a desire to home birth, haven’t changed because of the pandemic.
Normally, Hill sees about 35 clients a year. While she cannot take any new clients who are expecting soon, she has taken on new clients for care and also clearing up misconceptions for worried parents.
“Most of it is scared people, which hurts my heart that people are fearful in a time when they are supposed to be the most joyful,” Hill said. “What I’ve found is most people just really need somebody who can sit and listen to their fears and work through that.”
Currently, there is little data around pregnancy and COVID-19, but Dr. Marty Tucker, professor and chair of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of Mississippi Medical Center, said it does not appear that COVID-19 causes an increased risk of miscarriage, stillbirth or birth defects, according to a March 25 press release. Tucker advised against delaying conception during this time. Hill is also concerned about a rise in unassisted births during this time and encourages expecting parents to still seek care.
“I think that’s one thing midwives and doctors can both agree on. We don’t necessarily think that they are safe,” Hill said. “We all feel like people should have a trained birth attendant at their birth ensuring everything is safe during their birth (and) delivery with their baby.”
Hill offered virtual lactation support for mothers. A recent client who lived more than an hour away contacted her for help with breastfeeding after her hospital cut the service as nonessential, and Hill has seen lactation services cut at many hospitals.
“(That) should never happen,” Hill said. “When we’re talking about mothers and babies, lactation is essential in the middle of a pandemic because we don’t know if we’re going to have formula in a month.”
Carlton and Jessi Wall also were impacted by cancelled classes, as the NMMC Women’s Hosptial’s pre-admission class/tours and breastfeeding support group was cancelled through April. As first-time parents, they have found themselves looking up YouTube videos to learn what to do during the childbirth process.
“I’m not sure how to coach a pregnant woman on her breathing, and there’s no class. I guess I’m going to YouTube that,” Carlton Wall said with a laugh.
The couple has cancelled baby showers, though they have found friends and family to be supportive. Carlton Wall, who is a compliance specialist at BancorpSouth, received cake and gifts at work. Family and friends have taken to calling ahead and dropping off gifts for the couple to encourage social distancing. Family has helped them get their home ready for their son’s arrival and keeping up with needs such as diapers.
Hill has also worked on lowering risks for her clients. She tries to make use of telemedicine when she is able to, and has moved to having more home visits to keep from having clients come into the office or scheduling clients to come in one at a time. This has been a challenge, as clients cannot bring children or partners in the clinic with them.
With her nonprofit services, she has moved most services to telehealth and is trying to help women get necessary resources. The Birthing Project typically has a peer support group meeting once a month, and she said it has been a challenge moving it online when some mothers with low resources cannot access it. She has also become active in different Facebook groups for mothers, offering resources and information.
The Birthing Project serves 150 people in a year with educational support, baby showers and a diaper closet among other resources. Because of panic buying of diapers, Hill said the organization is running low on diapers and is asking for any donations that can be made. Anyone interested in donating diapers may reach out to Hill on the Northeast Mississippi Birthing Project Facebook page. She can arrange a pick up or drop off spot.
Carlton Wall has already adjusted to not going into the weekly appointments with his wife, and while he will be allowed in the hospital for his wife’s delivery, he will be packing for extra days to avoid having to leave the hospital once he enters. Current NMMC policy states that only one designated family member or caregiver is allowed per maternity patient.
While the due date is April 17, the couple is planning for as early as April 7. Their delivery plan is to call the hospital before they arrive and make sure both of their bags are packed and have their paperwork ready. However, they are adjusting to the fact that their immediate family cannot be in the hospital with them.
“They are disappointed that they will not be able to be with us on the day, but they’ve been offering whatever support they can give and they’re still very excited,” Jessi Wall said.
Amid birth planning, the couple still hasn’t created a plan for how to safely celebrate their son’s birth afterward. Rather than have both of their parents come help out after the baby is born, they are going to spread it out and work on ways to get extended family involved.
“It’s unclear when my cousins would see the baby unless we set up some kind of Zoom thing or online thing. We’ve been so concerned with physically having the baby that we’re just now sort of getting to the point where we can envision getting through that,” Carlton Wall said. “We’re trying to think of how to include our family in this moment.”
The couple consider themselves fortunate in many ways. Both are still employed and have insurance.
“I can’t imagine if one of us lost our job in the middle of having this baby too. (COVID-19) is a little stressful, and to have that added stress would be crazy,” Carlton Wall.
He said his job had been supportive with him working around routine appointments. Jessi, a library specialist at Itawamba Community College, mainly works from home since she is pregnant. As an extra precaution, Carlton changes out of his work clothes in the mudroom, and the couple make sure everything is sanitized and clean. Family members are similarly aware of the couple’s precautions.
The couple is also grateful to have friends and family who continue checking up on them. They encourage others to check in with expecting friends during this time.
“Check up on them and be happy, and don’t necessarily remind them that they don’t get to have all the things normal births would have because they know,” Carlton Wall said.