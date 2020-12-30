Editor’s note: Faces of 2020 is a short series about local people who represent those who played significant roles in this unusual year.
TUPELO • In a year that halted nearly everything, 23-year-old Demarius Stegall finally saw a racial reckoning in his home state that, to him, was decades in the making.
It stemmed from the May 25 death of George Floyd.
“The death of George Floyd shook up the whole world,” Stegall said.
Floyd was killed in police custody after Derek Chauvin, a white Minneapolis Police Department officer, knelt on his neck for over eight minutes. Three other officers on the scene were also arrested and charged in connection with Floyd’s death. The killing sparked nationwide Black Lives Matter protests over police brutality and systemic racism.
Protests reached Northeast Mississippi in June. As an advocate, Stegall protested in his current home of Tupelo and his native Monroe County. For the lifelong Mississippian, this moment of reckoning “came at a very peculiar time,” Stegall said.
“I love Mississippi, but – even more so than probably the US as a whole – we oftentimes don’t like to confront our past,” Stegall said. “This summer was the first time, I would say in my lifetime, that the whole community has really had to grapple with that.”
Protests drew diverse groups across ages, political parties and racial backgrounds, and Stegall said being able to protest about the racial issues that exist in Mississippi even in 2020 was an accomplishment. It was also bittersweet. For many Americans, Floyd’s death came as a shock and a wake-up call; for community organizers like Stegall, it was the latest of a countless number of examples of police brutality.
“Having considered myself an advocate for a few years, the George Floyd incident was heartbreaking, but it wasn’t new for me. We’ve seen this,” Stegall said. “It was just almost tiring, like another death in the long lineage of deaths in a similar manner.”
COVID-19 provided a backdrop where the nation had to face these inequalities head on. The country was at a standstill, and for the first time, there was no choice but to see what was happening.
“COVID made us sit down and reckon with that as a country,” Stegall said. “If nothing but for a minute, it’s a minute more than we’ve ever reckoned with it before.”
Stegall came into his own identity as an advocate in college. Growing up, he always had a passion for helping people, but when he started Itawamba Community College, he strove to find his own voice and advocate in his corner of the world. When he transferred to Mississippi State University, he took on a variety of leadership roles that exposed him to a lot of diverse groups.
COVID-19 inspired him to take a semester off from finishing his interdisciplinary studies degree with a concentration in business and communication. He currently works at Mabus Agency as a marketing practitioner, where he is trying to include his experiences with diversity and inclusion into his own work as a working professional.
Even just a few years ago, being an advocate in Mississippi is something that would have come as a surprise to Stegall.
“If you would have asked anybody in college, they probably would have told you that Dee would have been on the first train ticket out of Mississippi, ‘cause I really wanted to go,” Stegall said with a laugh.
It was through learning and growing in understanding under-represented groups that Stegall came to feel what he described as a personal “burden” to stay and make a change for the people of Mississippi. He’s grateful that he’s been able to stay in North Mississippi, using what he’s learned and is still learning to bring fair solutions and try to improve the lives of people across the state.
“I don’t even think necessarily of towns anymore, I think of people with those towns, and it really just humanizes it for me,” Stegall said. “It really pushes me to want to stay here and to make a change here, and to make it better for the next generation, and for my cousins and for my friends who all still live here.”
Although the protests were peaceful, Stegall said there were difficult moments demonstrating in Tupelo. George Floyd’s death brought to mind Tupelo’s own past and the 2016 death of Antwun “Ronnie” Shumpert at the hands of Tupelo Police Department officer Tyler Cook. The case drew national attention. A Lee County grand jury inevitably cleared Cook of any criminal wrongdoing, and subsequent appeals and a civil suit were unsuccessful.
Seeing Shumpert’s family at protests, almost having to go through that experience again, reminded Stegall that there were still a lot of unanswered questions and feelings of dissatisfaction.
“There’s a lot of work to be done, especially here more so than anywhere else in the country,” Stegall said.
As a newcomer to the Tupelo area, Stegall saw his role of more being the “hands and feet” on the ground to help the community organizers already in the area. He also spoke at protests in Monroe County and other places in Northeast Mississippi, and felt “unity through justice.” These protests also provided the groundwork for Mississippi to change its state flag, which previously featured a Confederate battle emblem.
“The previous state flag caused so much hurt and pain in our state for a long time,” Stegall said. “Everything just almost brewed together for the perfect storm, something that nobody would expect.”
Stegall credits the work community organizers for organizing, protesting, and getting “the ears of the changemakers (and) lawmakers here in the state” for getting the flag changed. Changing the state flag was not groundbreaking, but necessary, Stegall said. It was also a sign that “progress is coming” and to ensure they continue moving that process forward.
“For a lot of Black and brown people who have lived here their whole lives since segregation days, that was a huge win,” Stegall said.
Though momentum has slowed since the initial protests, Stegall believes that 2020 has proved that change can happen in Mississippi. It’s even inevitable. While COVID-19 made community organizing harder, organizers have still pressed on, despite the challenges.
Stegall sees the state’s next steps as getting to a place where they acknowledge that the effects of the past are still happening today and informing current injustices.
“True unity and people coming together will only happen through justice. Justice has to be at the center of it, and equity has to be at the center and forefront of that,” Stegall said.
He noted how Mississippi has the highest percentage of African Americans among US states at 38%, and is also home to a lot of women, LGBTQ+ people, and different religions, but is usually defined differently.
“Mississippi is just a really rich and diverse place, and a beautiful place, so I just really think we have to reckon with that to really push that beauty out to the forefront,” Stegall said.
He pointed to Confederate monuments, street names, county names, and that Mississippi has not elected a Black candidate to statewide office, and has had no Black senators since Reconstruction, as signs that Mississippi needs to “address the people in Mississippi who have not been heard for a long time.”
“These things don’t just happen by chance,” he said. “And I’m not saying there’s this power that makes these things happen. But because of our past, we are still seeing the effects today.”
By reexamining the past, Mississippians can begin to see, “with at least a fairly clear lens,” how the state handles policing, health care and education, and can address systemic inequalities.
Stegall lives by the personal mantra: “In a world full of walls, how can I be a bridge?” He sees his role as doing his part to find solutions that bring people together and helping to elevate under-represented voices rather than speak for them.
While he doesn’t know what the future holds, he believes being in Mississippi is his purpose.
“I don’t know if I’ll be here forever, or if I’ll end up leaving or leave and come back,” he said. “But I feel really confident that, at least right now, I’m where I’m supposed to be, doing what I’m supposed to be doing.”