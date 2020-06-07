TUPELO • 150 people heard messages calling for change Sunday during a peaceful gathering in Tupelo’s Fairpark to denounce police brutality and systematic racism.
Sunday’s rally, the second this weekend in Tupelo, was organized by Lift Every Voice, led by Bishop C.L. Parks of the Temple of Compassion and Deliverance Church. The two-hour rally included ministers and church leaders – black and white – from throughout Lee County who were speakers or led prayers.
The rally was organized in response to death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis, Minnesota police officers and other similar that have led to protests throughout the country.
“It took a man to die in front of our eyes, 8 minutes and 46 seconds, for America – and especially white America to recognize what was going on,” Parks said to the crowd.
It will take everyone working together, Parks said, to end racism in the United States.
“I’m so tired of people putting the onus on God, that God’s going to do this, God’s going to do that,” he said. “God left us here in the earth realm for us to do things. We need to pray and he give us orders and instructions on how to get things done. … We want to bring change that will actually cause things to be become better.”
The Rev. Rob Armstrong, senior pastor of Harrisburg Baptist Church, said it’s time to speak up in support of everyone who have endured racism.
“We need to be willing to lift our voices for our brothers and sisters, our neighbors,” he said. “That is how loving our neighbor works – speaking up for your brother, period. I have not been through what they’ve been through. I have not lived their life, but I’m willing to walk with them and I’m willing to speak up.”
While the death of Floyd and others have drawn national attention, Parks said the death of Antwon “Ronnie” Shumpert, a black man from Tupelo who died at the hands of a white police officer in 2016, still lingers. A grand jury failed to indict the Tupelo police officer who was involved in the shooting. A civil suit over Shumpert’s death was dismissed in federal court.
Parks invited Rominita Agnew of Guntown to speak on an incident she experienced Sunday morning. Agnew said she and her granddaughter felt threatened when her car was surrounded by a dozen white bikers after a lane cross. When she tried to report the incident, Agnew said she was met with resistance from a Tupelo policeman.
In order for race relations to improve, Parks said, the effort also has to come from within law enforcement officers.
“What we desire today is for the police to stand up for what’s right and speak out against wrong,” he said. “How many of us we come out here and stand with them? If we have police who’ll put their careers and life on the line to stand up for what’s right, it is just right for us to come out and stand up for them.”
Parks’ son, Pastor Clarence V. Parks of Truth Trinity Ministries of Tupelo, said one step toward reconciliation and equality is to remove the Confederate battle flag from the Mississippi state flag.
“There’s a flag that hangs at the top of this building,” said Parks, turning to point to the state flag atop one of the City Hall flag poles. “If we are going to be equal, take it down. I’m not worried about the state flag, I’m worried about the emblem attached to it. Take it down.”
Near the end of the rally, the Rev. Charles Moore of Life Culture Empowerment Church in Tupelo called for 8 minutes and 46 seconds of silence from the people attending. As the 8:46 passed by, Moore recited Floyd’s final words at the times he said them before his death.