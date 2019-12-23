Editor’s Note: This week, the Daily Journal will focus on organizations that assist children in Northeast Mississippi. At the end of each story, we will list contact information for the group and how you can help.
BALDWYN • Approximately 575 children received beds this year thanks to efforts by Beds for Kids, a faith-based initiative of the Family Resource Center of North Mississippi.
The program began at Mount Olive Baptist Church in Baldwyn, where FRC faith-based coordinator Stanley Huddleston serves as pastor. Huddleston said they received great support from the community when they began. Mount Olive Baptist Church donated workshop space to create the bed frames, and volunteers work on Monday nights and Thursday mornings.
Beds for Kids helps children get a good night’s rest and be better able to face the day, Huddleston said. Many children are happy to have their own bed, and it serves as a self-esteem builder. It also helps families.
“Mothers often tell us, ‘I’ve got one less worry now,’” Huddleston said.
Janet Turman, another staff member for Beds for Kids, said it was very rewarding to see kids’ reactions and see the appreciation from families. On a recent delivery, a mother told staff how her kids asked for beds for Christmas.
“It’s really a morale booster for us. It makes you feel like you did something right,” Turman said.
This year the program added four new partners: United Methodist Church in Tupelo, the Calhoun Vo-Tech Center, University United Methodist Church in Oxford, and the City Church for Olive Branch. Thanks to the addition of First United, the Beds for Kids program now has two large spaces where groups of six to 15 help build and assemble frames from the raw lumber stage to the final step of staining the bed.
Beds for Kids runs completely off donations, so whenever they receive partners, they ask that they be self-sustaining. So far, all partner organizations work together to pool resources and contacts. Bedding, lumber, pillows and other supplies and funding are donated from organizations such as My Pillow, Innocor, Chick-fil-A and others.
Right now, the need is for twin-sized comforters, sheets, plastic mattress protectors, and monetary donations to buy supplies.
The Beds for Kids program has delivered approximately 729 beds since its inception in April 2018. Several referrals for families needing their services comes from “in house,” Huddleston said. Referrals are steady, but often pick up in November.
“We think it’s probably because of the cold weather. It’s just a little more urgent for a child to have a bed,” Huddleston said.
People came to the FRC for other services, and after completing an assessment program, FRC noticed a recurring need for beds. Since there were no other readily available organizations filling that need, they decided to be that resource. They also receive referrals from the foster care system, Child Protective Services, churches, and other agencies such as LifeCore and Region 4 Mental Health.
Clients must take three hours of life classes and complete a full assessment before being put on a waiting list to receive a bed as they become available. Typically, first priority are families that have been on the list the longest, but they also prioritize referrals received from the court system or in emergency situations.
A delivery team of at least two give clients at least a day’s notice before delivery. Delivery frequencies depend on scheduling of clients, weather and location. While they cover all of North Mississippi, they have also serviced upwards of 80 miles away and even traveled to Hinds County. Delivery teams completely assemble the bed and provide donated Bible story books and Bibles.
“When we walk out of the home, the child can sleep on the bed,” Huddleston said.
The organization mainly provides twin-sized beds to children ages 2 to 18, but occasionally provides beds and supplies for other organizations and age groups if they have the resources. Recent outreach includes providing 50 beds to God’s House of Hope in Kilmichael and providing four beds for a temporary homeless shelter in Aberdeen.
In the future, the organization would like to expand throughout Mississippi, especially in the Delta region. Currently, many partners are within an 80 mile range, and Huddleston said while they will deliver further away, there is not the same awareness of the program among those who need it.
“One of my goals is to continue to just expand this program out so we can get kids all over Mississippi off the floor and in a decent bed,” Huddleston said.
The organization is grateful to the Family Resource Center for its support, Huddleston said.
More information about the program can be found at https://www.frcnms.org/bedsforkids.