Editor’s Note: This week, the Daily Journal will focus on organizations that assist children in Northeast Mississippi. At the end of each story, we will list contact information for the group and how you can help.
TUPELO • When children are removed from their legal guardians, 24-hour emergency shelter Faith Haven has a simple goal: provide as much normalcy as possible.
“We’re more than just a shelter. That’s just what we are on paper, but this is a home,” said Jackie Smith, Faith Haven executive director. “We do things as if we are parents taking care of our children.”
That means offering safety, support and structure.
A typical day starts with staff preparing breakfast and helping small children get dressed. Faith Haven provides transportation to school. While residents are at school, staff clean the house, wash clothes and prepare lunch for any residents who are home.
When children arrive in the afternoon, they eat snacks before study help with Tupelo Public School District tutors. After tutoring, residents have activities, complete simple chores and have leisure time until supper. After dinner, residents can finish their homework and prepare for bed on different age-based schedules.
The facility has 12 beds and typically keeps kids for 45 days, though extensions are provided on a case-to-case basis. Faith Haven serves kids in Northeast Mississippi, but can take kids from all over Mississippi.
When a child is first placed, the focus is safety. Some come with no clothes, so often staff buy clothing. A local barber comes and volunteers his services, and several staff members also do hair. For residents who do bring belongings, staff will make sure these belongings are good.
Residents immediately receive medical exams to ensure physical needs are met, and the shelter works closely with social workers to place students in school as soon as possible to avoid having a break in their education.
Currently, 11 children are staying at Faith Haven. Smith said the shelter is typically full. In her experience, Smith said filling up around the holidays is common, which can be harder for older children.
“Around the holidays, they see Christmas and Thanksgiving as more of a family-oriented holiday and they start to really miss their parents, so we try to make them as if we are their family. We do things together ... just so they can have some kind of normalcy,” Smith said.
During the holidays, Smith said the shelter gets children gifts and reaches out to churches and groups to help make wishes come true. There are Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners, birthday celebrations and outings, including Disney on Ice.
After 28 years in social work and seeing “both sides” of it, Smith said the impact her work has on the children keeps her going.
“Just to see their smiles everyday, that’s why I do what I do,” Smith said.
Administrative staff includes two social workers, as well as a social worker assistant, therapist, office manager and administrative assistant. Shelter staff work in 12-hour shifts and includes two house parents, two direct care staff and daytime and nighttime supervisors.
As executive director, Smith handles and monitors the business portion of the shelter and said staff work around the clock to plan outings, make sure students participate in school, and provide support as kids recover from the trauma of removal from their homes and having to adjust to a new school and limited contact with parents.
“We have some really good children. A lot come here abused, battered, traumatized,” Smith said. “Here we try to fill in those voids until the social workers find a more permanent placement for them.”
Many go home or to foster care, though some require residential care or removal to an acute facility.
Faith Haven has been in Tupelo since 1977, yet Smith said there are a lot of people who don’t know they are in Tupelo. The shelter operates on grants, state funds, fundraising and donations.
Donations of multicultural hair products, clothes, money, washing detergent, socks, pajamas and other necessities are always welcome. Financial donations are also helpful since the shelter is open 24/7, Smith said.
Volunteers are also needed. Current needs include labor for a kitchen renovation and a new roof. A contractor is offering services at half price, and other needed service work includes multicultural beauticians, barbers, contractors and church group volunteers. More information can be found at http://faithhaventupelo.com.
“Keep us in your prayers because this is a very hard job, very stressful at times, and we just need to be covered,” Smith said.