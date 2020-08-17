TUPELO • A Lee County man faked his own kidnapping in an attempt to pay off a drug debt.
Now the man and his accomplice are in the Lee County Adult Jail, charged with extortion.
The Lee County Sheriff's Office was called by the man's parents in Virginia early Thursday morning. They said they had received a Facetime call that their son had been kidnapped in Lee County and was begging for them to send money for the ransom.
A series of texts and phone calls were exchanged between the parents and the "kidnappers." At one point, the parents heard a gunshot and thought their son had been killed. A later text said it was just a warning.
The kidnappers said if the ransom was not paid, they would start removing body parts every 10 minutes and send photos. One photo showed a hand with a nail driven through the finger. The parents looked at the photo and felt it was not their son's hand.
At that point, Lee County investigators took over the negotiations, posing as the parents. Investigators told the "kidnappers" they would send the money to a Western Union location.
"The kidnappers bit on that idea and went to the Western Union location," said Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson.
Undercover officers noticed that the person trying to pick up the money was actually the son.
Andrew Blake Hawks, 24, of Virginia, was immediately arrested and charged with extortion and possession of a weapon by a felon. The accomplice, David G. Fisher, 36, of Guntown, was found shopping in the same store, arrested and charged with extortion.
Both men were booked into the county jail Thursday evening.