TUPELO • Falling Through the Cracks (FTTC) wants to help fill in the gaps for single working parents who don’t qualify for traditional aid.
“We named it Falling Through the Cracks because they work and they’re just over the limit. They make just a little bit too much, but yet it’s not enough to really support them and their children,” said Susan Hayden, one of the founders for FTTC.
Hayden first had the idea for FTTC over four years ago. Her husband and she liked eating out a lot, and they knew several waitresses and waiters who were single parents and had to work second jobs to make ends meet. The couple eventually decided to pick individual waiters and waitresses to make monetary donations during the holiday season in 2015. She remembers making a post on Facebook explaining the need.
“It was amazing the number of people who said [they] used to be a single working parent and will help you,” Hayden said. “The response was really good that year, so we were able to help probably 8 or 10 single working parents.”
When the time came to repeat the project in 2016, Hayden was encouraged to reach out to the CREATE Foundation and apply to be a special project. They help single parents who work and have a good history but don’t qualify for a lot of help. It’s also for those who live paycheck to paycheck but may have something unexpected occur, such as an injury or illness, causing them to need aid.
FTTC’s work is personal for Hayden. All five committee members have been single working parents at one time. While Hayden’s mother wasn’t a single mother, she was the primary breadwinner due to Hayden’s father having Huntington's disease, a rare disease that causes the progressive breakdown of nerve cells in the brain. Growing up as a teenager, she remembers the struggle her family had. The experience taught Hayden how hard it is for working parents to receive assistance.
“Every time we tried to get help, we couldn’t because she worked at a furniture factory, and …. even though my mom wasn’t single, it was as if she was,” Hayden said. “After [my father] passed away, we got a call from Medicaid stating we had finally been approved to get him in a nursing home.”
FTTC has received over $45,000 total donations and dispersed approximately $40,000 for rent, car payments, utilities, gas cards and to help pay off debt. The organization has also helped pay for school activities, daycare during summer months and medical bills.
While FTTC takes applications year round, Hayden said applications are sporadic, with most occurring closer to Christmas or the summer months. However, since COVID-19 started, they haven’t received any applications. Hayden said this could be due to expanded unemployment benefits but suspects that may change as families run out of stimulus money or need rental assistance.
“Our fund is up, but I’m assuming we’re going to get bombarded after the extra unemployment stimulus money runs out,” Hayden said.
FTTC helps an average of 10 to 15 applicants each year. In 2018, the organization paid approximately $14,000 for rent assistance. While most applicants don’t have to meet federal poverty guidelines to apply, Hayden said they occasionally assist single parents who qualify for food stamps. FTTC occasionally requires applicants asking for debt assistance to complete budget classes to address any issues with spending.
“We don’t just give and not think about how they’re going to make it next month, and I’ve even responded to people that way who have way more debt than they can even afford….so I try to help them have a longterm plan,” Hayden said.
An applicant, friend, relative or employer can submit an application. Applicants must have a working history, which is checked thoroughly with employers, after which Hayden and an advisory committee of five other people review the application before submitting it to CREATE for approval. Funds do not go directly to the applicant, though gift cards may be awarded.
She encourages churches to get involved in either donating, helping refer those in need or even organizing a program similar to FTTC within their church. FTTC can be reached by calling CREATE or 662-397-6690, or emailing ftcsingleworkingparents@gmail.com.