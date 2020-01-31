Family members and friends gathered to remember the life of Tiara Dancer during a prayer rally at Tupelo High School on Friday morning.
Hundreds of people crowded into the auditorium as Fellowship of Christian Athletes members prayed and read Bible verses.
Dancer, who was shot and killed on Jan. 28, graduated from THS in December and planned to walk the stage at graduation in May.
Cross Pointe Ministries youth pastor Valerie Fields reminded students that they can honor Dancer’s legacy by living as though they’re necessary and essential in their homes, school and community.
“I need you to understand that as much as you all loved Tiara, and the pictures you may put on t-shirts moving forward, tattoos you may have on your bodies in her remembrance, Facebook or social media posts, or even an empty seat at her graduation — those things will fade in time,” Fields said. “But what does not fade is the legacy that you all can live.”
Manessa Hadley, Dancer’s high school guidance counselor, recalled working with her through graduation and helping her plan for college.
She said Dancer, who had plans to attend Itawamba Community College, was confident and knew where she was going in life.
“I want all of you to know where you’re going,” Hadley told the crowd of students. “I always stayed on her. Even after she graduated, I would say, ‘Tiara, do you have this ready? Have you done this?’ She would be like, ‘Ms. Hadley, I got this!'”
Telesha Brim, Dancer’s oldest sister, attended the rally with many of her family members. She said Dancer had been excited about the upcoming graduation ceremony and beginning college.
“We’re going to miss her, but we know she’s in a better place,” Brim said. “And God makes no mistakes. We’re just going to not mourn her, but celebrate her.”
Brim said Dancer was always full of life and was the type of person who wanted everyone to get along.
“This is what she would want,” Brim said of Friday’s prayer rally. “She wouldn’t be upset about it. She’s probably still laughing and smiling now like, ‘They’re doing it for me.’”
Brittany Edwards, Dancer’s aunt, said she helped raise her niece and had just spoken to her shortly before she died on Tuesday.
“Everybody’s just devastated about this,” Edwards said. “She just was a loving person. You couldn’t ignore her when she came around because she’s going to make herself noticeable."
Edwards said the family has had their ups and downs in the days since Dancer’s death, but prayers will help.
“We need prayers more than anything,” Edwards said. “It strengthens us. So by us having this celebration today, we probably will have a good day.”